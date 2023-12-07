Cheech & Chong, Rick Ross, Hemp Products Hit Shelves In India And Thailand Via Hempacco-CBDAY Partnership

Loading... Loading...

Hempacco Co, Inc. HPCO, a hemp smokables company announced on Wednesday it has entered into an exclusive master distribution agreement with CBDAY Global Private Limited, a company that imports, exports, distributes and sells hemp-based products in India and Asia.

What Happened

Under the terms of the agreement, CBDAY will exclusively sell Hempacco's line of hemp and CBD products in India and Thailand, first introducing Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross hemp products that will be available at CBDAY's flagship website.

The premium hemp products will be made available through CBDAY's extensive online and offline distribution channels, spanning the broader Asian region. This expansion underscores their commitment to providing global consumers access to high-quality hemp and CBD offerings.

Why It Matters

CBDAY enables access to premium hemp and CBD brands from across the world to the Indian population's doorsteps. The company with CEO Siddharth Shivkumar at the helm, received recognition from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

"It is with immense delight that we unveil our exclusive agreement with Hempacco, encompassing all brands and celebrity partnerships,” Shivkumar said. “Our strategic approach, deeply rooted in an unwavering commitment to align with global trends, positions us to cultivate a sweeping and influential network across assorted nations. This marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey towards shaping the future of the hemp industry."

The Indian market has immense potential for hemp-based products as the country has a long history of using the hemp plant for various purposes.

Daniel Ortega, vice president of sales at Hempacco emphasized the country’s large population and rising disposable income.

"Our introduction to the Asian market through this new joint venture with CBDAY opens up a huge opportunity to market our brands in the world's largest smoking area," Ortega said.

Partnership With Cheech & Chong, Rapper Rick Ross And Other Celebrities

Hempacco launched a joint venture with celebrities Cheech & Chong and Rapper Rick Ross in 2022 to manufacture their private brand of hemp CBD cigarettes and hemp wraps.

The Cheech & Chong organic hemp wraps come in a 25-count retail display in three flavors, including Merry Mint, Lemon Love, and Grandaddy Grape.

The Rick Ross Hemp Hop organic hemp wraps come in a 25-count retail display in Rozay, Cookies & Creme, and Strawberry Rozay.

Hempacco's operating segments also include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks;

Smokable technology development;

The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper and Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products.

Hempacco teamed up with entertainment icon and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg to develop a consumer-packaged goods line under the new company HPDG, LLC in February.

The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables hit the Mexico market earlier this year.

Last month, Ispire Technology Inc. a leader in the development and commercialization of vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that Aspire North America, LLC, one of Ispire’s operating subsidiaries, has entered a five-year exclusive manufacturing and global distribution agreements with Hempacco Co., Inc. and a subsidiary of Green Globe International Inc.

Under that agreement, Aspire agreed to distribute and commercialize Hempacco’s branded cannabinoid and nicotine vapor products, namely Dogg Lbs by Snoop Dogg.

Photo: Benzinga edit of images by Gage Skidmore and Creative Commons on Wikimedia Commons and 2H Media on Unsplash