Could CBD Revolutionize Alzheimer's Treatment? New Study Explores Its Neuroprotective Properties

Cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, has emerged as a potential therapeutic agent for Alzheimer's Disease. While research is still in the early stages, several studies have shown that CBD may help prevent and alleviate some of the disease’s symptoms.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) affects 6.5 million people in the U.S. Of the 55 million people worldwide with dementia, nearly 70% are estimated to have Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer’s Association says that by 2050, the number of people over 65 with Alzheimer’s could grow to 12.7 million.

As there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, available treatments can only focus on symptom relief. However, CBD showed promise in recent research undertaken at China Pharmaceutical University, where experts looked at the neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory mechanisms of the cannabinoid in a study called “Assessing Cannabidiol as a Therapeutic Agent for Preventing and Alleviating Alzheimer’s Disease Neurodegeneration,” published in the journal Cells.

“Our findings suggest CBD’s efficacy in moderating microglial and astrocytic activation, offering anti-inflammatory benefits that protect synaptic function and alleviate AD-associated cognitive deficits,” authors noted. “Our data support CBD’s potential therapeutic role in countering AD-related neuroinflammation.”

The Role Of CBD In Alzheimer's Disease

The recent study investigated the potential of CBD to improve cognitive function and reduce inflammation in mice with AD. Researchers found that CBD treatment significantly improved the mice's performance in a maze test, suggesting enhanced spatial learning and memory. Additionally, CBD reduced the activation of microglia and astrocytes, which are immune cells in the brain that play a role in neuroinflammation. Further investigations revealed that CBD significantly reduced inflammation in the brain, crucial in Alzheimer's pathology.

Potential Mechanisms Of CBD

The researchers hypothesized that CBD's beneficial effects in AD may be due to its ability to reduce inflammation, which is a major contributor to AD progression. CBD has been shown in extensive studies to have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help protect brain cells from damage.

CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system, a signaling system involved in regulating various brain functions, including memory and cognition. Authors note that CBD may enhance the function of this system, leading to improved cognitive performance.

According to the study, CBD promotes neurotrophic factor production, which are proteins that support the growth and survival of neurons. It has been shown to increase the production of these factors, which may help protect against neurodegeneration.

Positive Results Encourage More Research

While preclinical studies have shown promising results, more clinical research is needed to fully evaluate the efficacy and safety of CBD for AD. Currently, several clinical trials are underway to investigate the effects of CBD on cognitive function, behavioral symptoms, and disease progression in individuals with AD.

“Our research substantiates CBD’s efficacy in either preventing or mitigating the effects of AD. Thus, future formulations of CBD supplements might be strategically positioned to include indications for AD prevention and alleviation, expanding its therapeutic repertoire,” the study concludes.

Photo: Courtesy of CBD Infos on Unsplash