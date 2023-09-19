Schumer Vows To Fast-Track Newly Revised Cannabis Banking Bill After Sept 27 Vote

As we come closer to long-awaited movement on the cannabis banking bill, set for a Senate committee markup on September 27, Senators are circulating a revised bill with an updated title and several new provisions related to federal financial regulations, guidance and reporting requirements.

New Title

The title of the measure is being extended by one word: The bill is now being called the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act.

The summary, first reported by Politico, offers a first look at the types of compromises senators appear to have made in order to garner bipartisan support. Several new provisions have to do with a component of the reform that Republicans have strongly favored and certain Democrats opposed over concerns it could undermine broader banking regulations.

“We have worked hard to get a common-sense agreement that allows legal cannabis businesses across America access to financial services while protecting the capacity of federal regulators to stop bad actors,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement shared with Marijuana Moment on Tuesday. “This legislation will improve public safety, protect small businesses, and finally achieve action on cannabis reform. I intend to bring this legislation to the floor with all due speed.”

Proposed Changes

Marijuana Moment noted that while the section-by-section summary essentially aligns with the original Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act and that provisions are only briefly described. The full text of the revised legislation has not been released. As such, it’s difficult to assess the changes.

The SAFE Banking Act seeks to provide federally regulated banks and credit unions legal cover to accept cannabis dispensaries and growers as customers. Up to now, financial institutions have been reluctant to serve state-legal cannabis businesses because of the ongoing federal ban on cannabis.

Next Steps

It remains to be seen whether the revised legislation will be able to garner the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate. However, the fact that it has bipartisan support and is being backed by the Senate Majority Leader many view as a positive sign.

If the bill passes the Senate, it would then need to be passed by the House of Representatives.

Read more HERE at Marijuana Moment

