Psychedelics Travel: Clinical-Grade Magic Mushrooms Extract Exported From Southern Africa To UK

Lifesciences psychedelics biotech Psyence Group Inc. PSYGF recently exported purified pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin mushroom extract from its licensed and certified production facility in Southern Africa to its Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner in the UK.

In turn, the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant pharma services company will use the imported psilocybin extract to develop standardized pharma-grade psilocybin and psilocin extracts, which will be formulated into a final product and seek regulatory approval.

“We are incredibly proud to be one of the first companies to successfully export our pharmaceutical grade psilocybin into the UK having recently concluding exports to Portugal and Canada," said Psyence CEO Dr. Neil Maresky.

The company operates one of the first federally-licensed commercial psilocybin production facilities in the world. Located in Southern Africa, the center is certified and holds a license for cultivating, extracting and exporting psilocybin mushrooms. Its production system is designed for continuous harvesting and has recently added an on-site lab for in-process analysis and extraction.

Dr. Maresky said the UK has the potential to become a leader in psychedelics research and that a safe supply of pharma-grade psilocybin will be “critical” for it to take place.

Tony Budden, Psyence’s CSO, added, “Our on-site laboratory provides us with the ability to produce pharma grade psilocybin mushrooms and extract for the legal psilocybin research markets globally. The systems and processes we have fine-tuned ensure that we were able to meet the UK’s stringent import requirements for this product.”

