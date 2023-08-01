Which City In The World Has The Most Expensive Weed? Latest News From Portugal And Uruguay

Portugal Approves New Drug Law, Personal Cannabis Consumption Expanded

The Portuguese government recently greenlighted the final version of the new drug law, reported Business of Cannabis, which includes expansion in terms of personal consumption of cannabis.

The law no longer views individuals possessing a quantity exceeding the prescribed limit for ten days as involvement in illicit trafficking.

Initially proposed by a coalition of mainly Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs in March, the measure faced some opposition from the Judicial Police and even within the PSD.

The bill's text reached its final form after undergoing an extensive process in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms, and Guarantees. This version was a result of discussions that took into account the Social Democratic bill and also a bill proposed by the Socialist Party in June.

Uruguay's Cannabis Facility Shuts Down, Leaving Unemployed Workers Seeking Compensation

Uruguay's largest cannabis production facility recently shut down operations as Boreal Uruguay laid off its employees via Whatsapp, reported Buenos Aires Herald.

Now, Uruguay's Rural and Agroindustrial Workers' Union is demanding compensation for the layoffs, while a legal case is currently making its way through Congress.

The company situated some 500 km from Montevideo, launched operations in 2020. Despite its 5,000 square meters of built space, the ability to produce up to 20 tons per week and crops spanning 50 hectares, the company's potential to compete on a global scale became a challenge.

"While the first harvest year there were 300 people, by the second harvest it was a lot less, I'd say just over 100," Nicolás Ghigliazza, who worked as a maintenance technician, told local newspaper El Pueblo.

Meanwhile, during the six years of legal marijuana sales in Uruguay, the first country worldwide to legalize the recreational use of cannabis in 2013 under the leadership of former President José Mujica, pharmacies sold nearly 10.7 million grams of cannabis.

Canadian Market Takes The Lead: Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Surpassing US Figures

Speaking of robust sales, the Canadian cannabis market is yet another big player. From May 2020 to May 2023, cannabis sales increased by 157%, according to data analytics company Headset.

Cannabis analyst Pablo Zuanic, founder of Zuanic & Associates, said recently the Canadian cannabis market is outpacing the US market, reported Green Market Report.

The Canadian cannabis market experienced a growth of 12% year-over-year, outperforming the American market, which only saw a 9% increase. The second quarter was particularly notable as it saw a significant seasonal recovery.

Zuanic emphasizes that what sets these two markets apart is the driving force behind their sales growth. In the US, the surge in sales can be attributed to the recent legalization of marijuana in several states. At the same time, Canada's market size has remained constant ever since recreational use was legalized at a federal level in October 2018.

New Study Reveals How Cannabis Prices Vary Around The Globe

Meanwhile, according to CFAH's recent research, Tokyo has the most expensive cannabis at $33.8 per gram. On the contrary, cannabis cannasseurs living in Montreal pay nearly six times less for the same amount of marijuana.

On the illegal side, Bangalore, India, has the cheapest illicit marijuana at $6 per gram.

Countries where cannabis consumption is surging are 30% more likely to feature lower gram prices.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.

Photo: Courtesy of geralt and Kindel Media by Pixabay