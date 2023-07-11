GOP Senator Calls Schumer's Plan To Pass Marijuana Banking This Summer 'Wishful Thinking'

A Republican senator stopped short of saying his colleague, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was dabbling in magic realism, the style created by the late Colombian novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, which paints a realistic view of the modern world while adding magical elements.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) was referring to Schumer’s recent Dear Colleagues letter in which he referenced moving forward on cannabis banking and a laundry list of other bills this summer, that is to say before June 23.

“Maybe you would call this a wish list,” Cornyn said, reported Marijuana Moment.

Schumer's to-do list included drug pricing, fentanyl, rail safety, marijuana banking, China competition, artificial intelligence and more.

“But it is only wishful thinking to believe that in the U.S. Senate you are going to be able to get all of these necessary items addressed in the next ten working days.” Cornyn added that he doubted Schumer actually believed it was possible.

Schumer himself had acknowledged in the letter that it would “not be easy” to achieve his list of goals, emphasizing the need for GOP collaboration. But he did signal that he thinks cannabis banking reform, among other priorities, was achievable even under the tight deadline.

Cornyn raised another potential issue with the majority leader’s plan. He questioned whether Schumer had “pre-vetted” the bills with the Republican-controlled House or inquired with the White House about whether the president would sign the legislation.

“That is how we legislate around here. It is not performance art. It is not show business. This is actually about doing the people’s business and passing legislation through an admittedly difficult process,” Cornyn said. “But this is where we find ourselves having waited until this late moment to deal with so much important legislation. The Democratic-controlled Senate has been downright sleepy for the last six months. And I have no reason that this letter, this wish list, will prompt some miraculous turnaround.”

