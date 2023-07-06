Kentucky-Based Company Becomes First CBD Sponsor Of New York Media Softball League

The New York Media Softball League (NYMSL) secured a sponsorship with Cornbread Hemp, a CBD Kentucky-based company.

The partnership marks the first collaboration between a CBD company and a non-professional league, following in the footsteps of Major League Baseball (MLB)'s announcement of an official CBD sponsor with Charlotte’s Web CWEB CWBHF, last year.

NYMSL co-founder and commissioner Steve Bloom expressed optimism about the partnership. "I know our players will benefit from the effects of CBD provided by Cornbread Hemp."

As part of the sponsorship, players will receive custom hats embroidered with Cornbread Hemp's logo along with samples of their CBD products, including gummies and topicals, reported Marijuana Moment.

The New York Media Softball League came together in 2007 with founding members High Times, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, DC Comics, BusinessWeek, WNYC, Institutional Investor and Trader Monthly. Some teams have left and others joined, but the league has survived, noted the League's website.

CBD For Sports Injuries

Bloom further highlighted the significance of this collaboration, noting that athletes have been at the forefront of the movement to use cannabinoids for sports injuries.

Cornbread Hemp CEO Eric Zipperle shared the company's mission to improve the quality of customers' lives. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to share that mission with the players of the New York Media Softball League.”

Jim Higdon, the co-founder of Cornbread Hemp, stressed the importance of the NYMSL players who represent an important segment of the company's customer base—active adults dealing with exercise-induced inflammation and related discomfort.

"Cornbread Hemp plans to come to New York for the NYMSL playoffs in Central Park on September 9," per an official announcement.

This partnership underscores the increasing acceptance and recognition of cannabis-related products within the sports industry.

