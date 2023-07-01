Ron DeSantis Bans Medical Marijuana In Sober Living & Recovery Facilities Despite Doctor's Recommendation

Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting sober living facilities from allowing residents to use or possess medical marijuana even if the individual has a recommendation from a physician. Florida legalized medical marijuana in 2016 when voters passed a constitutional amendment.

DeSantis, who is in a volatile primary race for the Republican presidential nomination with Donald Trump, signed the legislation this week, reported Marijuana Moment.

What Happened

Under the new bill, applicants seeking to operate drug recovery residences under the Florida Department of Children and Families need to declare that they do not permit the use of cannabis, which “includes marijuana that has been certified by a qualified physician for medical use.” Residents will be permitted to use other pharmaceutical drugs prescribed by doctors, “so the law explicitly singles out medical marijuana,” noted Marijuana Moment

Why It Matters: Cannabis As A Treatment For Drug Addiction

Medical marijuana has been found to be a viable alternative to current replacement therapies used to treat opioid addiction. The opioid overdose epidemic is arguably the worst public health crisis in U.S. history. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows overdose deaths are hovering near record numbers. It report noted that just under 110,000 people died from drug overdoses last year.

Research: Medical Marijuana Can Help

Growing pre-clinical and clinical evidence appears to support the use of cannabis for addictions, notes a study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The evidence summarized in the study, which is one among many, demonstrated the potential that cannabis has to ease opioid withdrawal symptoms, reduce opioid consumption, ameliorate opioid cravings, prevent opioid relapse and reduce overdose deaths.

Addiction: Florida Hit Especially Hard

In the area of synthetic opioids and fentanyl, Florida reported over 5,900 fatal overdoses in 2022. Emergency Medical Services noted that in 2022, teams responded to over 105,400 overdose calls, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Earlier this week, DeSantis signed a bill on Monday enabling medical marijuana patients to use telehealth to renew their physician approvals for MMJ. The bill will also help Black farmers get valuable medical marijuana licenses after years of delays.

Shortly after that, DeSantis signed legislation removing fentanyl test strips from Florida’s list of prohibited drug paraphernalia, which health officials and advocates view as an important step in curtailing the number of opioid overdoses in Florida.