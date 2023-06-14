Robert De Niro Will Personally Introduce Rapper French Montana's Documentary At Tribeca Film Festival

French Montana’s documentary, "For Khakija," is getting a boost from Robert De Niro as it rolls out this week at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The Grammy-nominated Moroccan-American rapper shared his news on Instagram. “From a small village in Africa to Robert De Niro presenting your life story at Tribeca Film Festival.”

De Niro, who co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival in 2001 to spur economic and cultural revitalization in NYC after the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks, told Extra TV that the festival is part of New York's fabric and that “French will now be a part of that tradition.” De Niro will personally introduce the film.

“For Khadija”

Directed by Mandon Lovett, “For Khadija” follows the unlikely rise of French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, and his single mother who sacrificed everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx, after being abandoned by their father. “The film spans the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith — all in pursuit of the American dream,” according to the documentary’s description.

“I feel like a lot of people just know me by the music [or] from me dating people. But I want people to know me for the right reasons and I feel like this documentary is more based on the struggle,” Montana told Apple Music.

The June 16 premiere will include a panel discussion with “hip-hop heavyweights, social justice advocates and pop culture icons.” Montana and Ugandan group Triplets Ghetto Kids will also perform following the screening.

Executive Producers

Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Sean “Diddy” Combs are executive producers of the film. Combs, who signed an agreement to acquire certain cannabis assets Cresco Labs CRLBF Columbia Care CCHWF, and Montana first collaborated in 2011 on a remix of Montana’s song “Shot Caller,” which references Diddy’s 1997 smash “It’s All About the Benjamins.” Shortly after, Montana signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. Drake and Montana have also teamed up before, on “Stay Schemin'” with Rick Ross in 2012.

Photo: French Montana and Robert De Niro from Twitter