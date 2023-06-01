Study Unveils Rare Cannabinoid As Promising Hope For Alzheimer's, Parkinson's & Huntington's Treatment

The study focused on the potential of rare cannabinoids in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

According to the researchers behind the study, this breakthrough research opens new avenues for addressing the unmet medical needs of patients with conditions like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's diseases.

On The Study

InMed Pharmaceuticals INM, a prominent player in the field of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, announced the presentation of groundbreaking research at the Canadian Neuroscience Meeting in Montreal.

The research, sponsored by InMed, highlighted the effectiveness of a specific rare cannabinoid called pCBx from their 900 Series library.

The results demonstrated pCBx's ability to reduce amyloid toxicity, decrease tau protein expression, and promote neuronal cell growth and neuritogenesis. These effects are considered crucial in combating neurodegenerative diseases.

The study was conducted at the University of British Columbia, under the guidance of Dr. Ujendra Kumar and Dr. Rishi Somvanshi.

Findings

The findings showcased the anti-apoptotic properties of pCBx and its potential as a therapeutic intervention for neurodegenerative diseases.

In a press release on June 1, InMed stated: “Studies have shown that cannabinoids, via their endocannabinoid receptors (CB1R and CB2R) that naturally occur in the human body and brain, reduce amyloid-beta ("Aβ") toxicity, decrease p-tau protein expression and provide neurite outgrowth, thus improving neuronal viability and function.”

According to the company, this research paves the way for innovative approaches to treating neurodegenerative diseases using rare cannabinoids.

Stay Tuned

The company has filed an international patent application for the use of rare cannabinoids and analogs to enhance neuronal function “for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's Disease, and others.”

Price Action

