Who's Who In Cannabis: Latest Executive Changes You Should Know About

SD Dept. Of Health Hires New Medical Cannabis Administrator

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) named Jennifer Seale to be the medical cannabis program administrator, succeeding Chris Qualm, who held the position for several months, reported KELOLAND.

Most recently, Seale served as RN Clinical Supervisor for the DOH at the South Dakota Women’s Prison, according to her LinkedIn page.

Agrify Announces Promotions And Resignations

Agrify Corporation AGFY announced three leadership changes this week to support sustainable long-term growth initiatives, including:

David Kessler, who joined Agrify in 2020 as vice president of horticulture and customer success, has been promoted to executive vice president (EVP), chief science officer and general manager at the cultivation division.

Brian Towns, who joined Agrify by acquiring Precision Extraction Solutions in 2021, has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager at the extraction division.

Sheryl Elliott, who joined Agrify in 2020 as the director of human resources, has been promoted to senior vice president of human resources.

Stuart Wilcox, who joined Agrify as a board member in 2021, and then as chief operating officer in 2022, has resigned to pursue other ventures.

Item 9 Shakes Up Leadership Team

Vertically-integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator Item 9 Labs Corp. INLB also did some restructuring in an effort to right-size its operations and cost structure while working toward national expansion of its product brand and return to profitability.

Leadership Changes:

Michael Weinberger resigned as CEO and board of directors member and entered into a strategic advisor agreement to focus on the company’s retail franchise, Unity Rd.

Chairman Doug Bowden has been named interim CEO.

Director Jeffrey Rassás has been appointed as a strategic advisor and will primarily drive investor and public relations as well as capital needs.

Currently a chief operating officer, Chris Wolven will oversee all company entities and operations and will be the primary company-facing executive for Item 9.

Michael Keskey resigned as chief legal officer and Lawrence X. Taylor resigned as a member of the board of directors.

TILT’s CFO Resigns

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF reported that CFO Dana Arvidson is leaving the Phoenix-based company.

Brad Hoch, the company’s former CFO and current CAO was appointed interim CFO during this transition period.

“Dana Arvidson played a key role in refinancing our legacy debt earlier this year,” the company’s interim CEO Tim Conder said. “We wish him well.”

4Front Board Member Resigns

4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF said that Amit Patel has stepped down as a director and chair of the audit committee.

Patel will pursue new opportunities outside the organization. 4Front is currently considering candidates to fill his seat.

