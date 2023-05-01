Donald Trump Still Banned From New York's Glittering Met Gala, But Brittney Griner Will Be There!

Donald Trump was permanently banned from the Met Gala, “fashion's biggest night out,” by the event's host Anna Wintour herself.

Wintour, US Vogue editor-in-chief, told James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2017, that she’d never ever invite Trump back again. Wintour was a staunch Hilary Clinton supporter during her election bid against Trump, with Vogue openly endorsing her as a candidate.

Brittney Griner Will Be On The Steps Of The Met Museum

Donald Trump and family were once regulars at the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event to benefit New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, but now WNBA superstar Brittney Griner will rub shoulders with models, editors, designers and high-style glitterati, a source told Page Six. This year includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Rihanna, Salma Hayek, Pete Davidson, Olivia Rodrigo, Serena Williams and so many more.

Who Is Dressing Brittney?

It is unknown which fashion designer the Phoenix Mercury star will accompany to the gala. Page Six pointed out that it is a longstanding tradition that each guest goes to the Met Gala with the designer whose fashion house dressed the star. Who is dressing Brittney Griner? No news yet on that.

Griner, who attended the White House Correspondents Dinner this past Saturday with her wife Cherelle, got a special shoutout from President Biden. Griner, who was detained at a Moscow airport in Feb. 2022 for possessing cannabis oil, was released in Dec. 2022 in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. At the time, Trump called the prisoner exchange a "stupid and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!”

Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld

Vogue announced on Friday that the 2023 Met Gala theme will pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld who died in 2019 at 85 from pancreatic cancer.

Per Page Six, Anna Wintour chose Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel to join her as co-hosts for the evening to help celebrate Lagerfeld’s work for Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain and his eponymous brands.