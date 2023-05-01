Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For May 1, 2023

GAINERS:
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.99% at $0.37
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 5.48% at $70.47
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 3.88% at $5.62
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.36% at $1.54
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $7.33
LOSERS:
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.57% at $1.62
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
