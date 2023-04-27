Twitter's Cannabis Ad Revolution Continues: Elon Musk Gives Nod To Packaged Weed Products

Several months after allowing CBD and THC product ads on its site, Twitter has updated its policy yet again. It will now permit accredited advertisers to include packaged cannabis products in their advertisement visuals.

"Going forward, certified advertisers may feature packaged cannabis products in ad creative," Twitter posted on its website.

Until now, cannabis advertisers have been prohibited from illustrating products in their ads nor advocating sales. However, Twitter CEO Elon Musk apparently decided to take cannabis advertising to another level.

As such, cannabis advertisers can responsibly link to their owned and operated web pages and e-commerce experiences for CBD, THC and cannabis-related products and services, Twitter noted.

The latest update comes two weeks after Alexa Alianiello (Twitter US Sales & Partnerships) and Rohan Routroy (Twitter NEXT) joined other top cannabis CEOs, entrepreneurs and advocates at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, April 11-12, 2023 as featured keynote speakers.

"Twitter has your back," Alianiello told the packed room at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. "We're a part of this community. We're with you on this journey."

This was the first time Twitter had met with cannabis industry executives to discuss the role the social networking giant will play in the marijuana industry, being the first platform to open the door to cannabis advertising.

Following Twitter's decision in February to allow advertising on its site, cannabis companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF, Amuse and PAX jumped on the opportunity, delighted with the decision to treat cannabis like any other consumer products category. The move is enabling brands to help shape the conversation and elevate the industry.

