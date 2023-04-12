Cybin Offers Free Online Training To Facilitate Psychedelic Therapy

Cybin Inc. CYBN, a clinical-stage biopharma company developing innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, is launching a free online facilitation training course.

EMBARK Open Access, an open and foundational online course, is aimed at healthcare professionals and those interested in offering psychological support.

CEO Doug Drysdale says the company’s mission to revolutionize mental healthcare is joined by its commitment to supporting the entire ecosystem.

“By offering a cost-free facilitator training program, we hope to promote accessible, scalable, and most importantly, ethical psychological support during psychedelic-assisted therapy,” he said.

The psychedelics facilitation model, EMBARK, has a new series of 12 video-based training modules and accompanying exercises as well as a new website.

Upon completing EMBARK OA, participants will receive a record of completion, which can be used as a bridge for facilitators to be enrolled in upcoming EMBARK training programs and potential participation in Cybin-sponsored clinical studies.

EMBARK’s co-creator Dr. Alex Belser says training is “facing a bottleneck,” with programs being expensive and out of reach for many.

These challenges have propelled the launch of EMBARK OA. “Our team has put a lot of thoughtful, science-informed, and heartfelt work into these training materials, and we are proud to share them with the broader healthcare community. Our hope is to provide more equitable access to high-quality learning and development in psychedelic practice,” Belser concluded.

Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference

April 13th at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel will be THE place to set up deals, raise money, meet investors and key partners, and learn from the industry’s greatest.

One more day to go… Get your tickets NOW and don’t miss out!

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash