EXCLUSIVE: TYSON 2.0 Announces 5-Country Partnership At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The conference room could not hold another soul as Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, Chad Bronstein and Javier Hasse took the stage Tuesday after being introduced by Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. As the foursome sat down, the enthusiasm burst as Flair led the crowd with his characteristic chant of "wooo!"

Boxing legend Tyson and wrestling icon Flair’s panel, "Legends of The Ring & Their Journey With Cannabis," took off and sports was on the table, starting with the NBA’s recent decision to allow its players to forgo cannabis testing, about which Tyson had a suggestion: they should all be consuming his and Flair’s brands. That is TYSON 2.0 and Flair's Ric Flair Drip.

Breaking News For Tyson 2.0

Bronstein, of Carma Holdings, the parent company of Tyson’s premier cannabis line, broke some news to the crowd at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

"This week we're announcing a five-country partnership with TYSON 2.0," including France, the U.K., Germany, Australia "and we're doing a deal in Thailand," said Bronstein, who added they'll soon be traveling to do the same in Mexico City, Argentina, Ibiza and Jamaica.

In mid-March, Tyson 2.0 announced the opening of a new branded coffee shop in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Tyson, who has been outspoken about how cannabis and now psychedelics have helped him through depression, losing 100 pounds and returning to fighting, became serious speaking about what the plant did for him and can do for others.

"We had episodes where people came to us with cancer and they were pretty much hopeless in their physical and emotional situation [and] getting involved with cannabis saved their life. And I’d like to think I contributed to that."

Tyson added that while the two joke about cannabis, and he and Flair famously smoked a joint onstage at the September Cannabis Conference in Chicago, he does not drive when he's stoned.

So, he added, "I just never drive because I smoke weed every day." Flair agreed that using good judgment is key.

Bronstein said that when Tyson and Flair "expressed to me that getting involved with cannabis saved their life. I introduced them to it."

And it seems the rest is history.

Ric Flair, Anthony Noto and Mike Tyson: Exclusive Benzinga interview. Stay tuned!

Photo by Kelsey Wilkerson.