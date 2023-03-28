Marijuana Use In The Military: What Do Drug Test Results Show?

Delta-9 THC, marijuana’s active ingredient, is the most common substance appearing on positive drug tests in those working in the military full time, reported Marijuana Moment.

According to a letter from the Department of Defense (DOD) addressing Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA)’s request from last year to investigate drug overdose trends on the rise among military members, Delta-8 THC was the second most prevalent drug found in those who underwent urinalysis.

Delta-8 THC, a chemical component of the cannabis plant that occurs naturally in very small concentrations, can produce mild psychoactive effects in some people.

Markey sent a letter to DOD in September, emphasizing that the opioid epidemic is taking its toll on active duty Service members. In a February report, the DOD said it had taken steps to tackle opioid misuse while promoting harm reduction programs.

Last year, a measure from Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) sought a Defense Department-led study on how efficient cannabis is for certain conditions as compared to opioids.

According to a growing body of research, cannabis can function as a substitute for prescription drugs, particularly opioids, as the trend of replacing them with cannabis seems to be on the rise.

Here’s are some of the highlights from the DOD’s report:

Delta-9 THC accounted for 73.4% of all positive drug tests.

Delta-8 THC was detected in 42.7% of positive drug tests.

Cocaine showed up in 14.4% of positive drug tests.

Fentanyl, and its primary metabolite norfentanyl, accounted for 2.5% of positive drug tests.

“The Department of Defense’s latest report underscores the urgency of this moment and our need to ensure access to quality care and treatment without stigma or shame,” Markey said recently. “I am thankful the Department has provided this critical data and has demonstrated a serious commitment to taking steps to prevent overdoses that will save lives.”

