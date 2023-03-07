Build The Future Of Cannabis Wholesale With An Industry-Leading Fintech Company

James Yi is the founder and CEO of Leaf Trade, a privately held cannabis fintech company revolutionizing the B2B side of the value chain.

Yi, who will speak at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami will talk about how Leaf Trade technology enables producers and distributors of all sizes to source customers, advertise, manage receivables and transact on a single cloud-based platform.

Yi previously co-founded NextME and served as a cannabis industry consultant. Leveraging his experience building, he started Leaf Trade to provide wholesale cannabis companies with technology-enabled solutions to support scaling an entire industry.

With Leaf Trade, retail dispensaries experience all of their shopping on a single, legally compliant B2B marketplace. Cultivators and processors can manage the status of incoming orders and collaboratively streamline the fulfillment of the orders by using Leaf Trade’s enterprise tools, say Yi.

Leaf Trade streamlines sales, order fulfillment, and supply chain management by providing a CRM, essential integrations, and other enterprise tools that save time and help grow cannabis businesses.

A Complete B2B Cannabis Solution

Additionally, as a complete B2B cannabis solution, Leaf Trade supports cultivators throughout the entire wholesale selling process through its easy-to-use cannabis marketplace connecting cultivators and dispensaries via flexible integrations, amplifying brands through bespoke advertising opportunities, supporting inventory management, and robust advanced analytics.

Founded in 2016, the Chicago-based company operates in 25 states, achieving majority market share in the Midwest and East Coast with more than $2 billion in annualized gross merchandise value processed. Moreover, Leaf Trade raised a $12.5 million Series B preferred investment round led by Measure 8 Venture Partners and Artemis Growth Partners to fund the company’s ongoing expansion into additional states, most recently Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan.

Leaf Trade and its Leaf Pay electronic payments system enhance, streamline and integrate critical functions for many of the world’s largest cannabis companies, including Curaleaf CURLF, Verano VRNOF, Green Thumb Industries GTBIF, Trulieve TCNNF, Columbia Care CCHWF, Acreage ACRHF, Jushi JUSHF, AYR AYRWF, Pharmacann and Holistic Industries.

For those interested in building wholesale cannabis’s future…they're hiring! “As Leaf Trade continues to quickly grow, they are hiring rockstar talent to join the team.” per Yi's LinkedIn.

Michael Piermont, Leaf Trade’s president and chief revenue officer is also a speaker at the 16th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

Meet James Yi and Michael Piermont in person at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel on April 11-12. This is where to get DEALS DONE, money raised and M&A jumpstarted. Meet investors, cannabis advocates, and key partners. Secure your tickets now before prices go up.

Image Credits: LinkedIn And Leaf Trade Website Edited By Benzinga