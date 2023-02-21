EXCLUSIVE: House Of Kush Hitting It Out Of The Park For Athletes And The Rest Of Us With Pure Legacy Strains

The House of Kush, a majority Black-owned business, is rooted in science and based on legacy strains by preserving both the history and integrity of the past for the future.

By partnering with like-minded companies, House of Kush is expecting to expand into five additional states this year and to implement an international partnership with Clever Leaves CLVR.

Unique Strategy

Not a plant-touching company, House of Kush is building a national distribution channel on a state-by-state basis by partnering with a range of vertically integrated multi-state and single-state operators who have cultivation facilities and robust distribution channels.

How It All Began

House of Kush CEO and co-founder Reggie Harris, passionate about being part of changing the narrative around cannabis and coming from the world of sports, reached out to some of his former pro-athlete friends to get feedback on how they use cannabis and CBD products. What Harris found was a group of individuals in need of what cannabis has to offer: pain management and help in other areas where athletes tend to suffer.

“I discovered that cannabis was making a difference in their lives, helping them deal with the damage that was done from years of playing sports that caused considerable wear and tear to their bodies and minds. Cannabis is allowing them to improve their quality of life and in many cases function, period,” Harris told Benzinga. “I heard stories of guys dealing with injuries, anxiety, depression and substance abuse that were getting relief through cannabis. The benefits of this plant became real to me. This became a driving force in developing House of Kush. Elevating wellness for the athletes I worked with and the millions of others that couldn't find relief through traditional medicine became my WHY.”

Identifying High-Quality Legacy Strains And Building A Platform

Harris, former general manager of the Kansas City Brigade (an Arena Football team), explained that bringing quality genetics back to the marketplace to improve people's quality of life and experiences became a mission. “We do this by sourcing the best genetics and finding delivery methods that make it as convenient as possible for our market. Telling the story does help change the narrative of cannabis, but at the end of the day if we don't serve by elevating wellness, elevating the conversation and elevating each other, we have fallen short of our goal.”

Minority-Owned Business

“Being a minority-owned company we are keenly aware of the differences in how our culture has been impacted over the years and it is a goal of ours to not only collaborate where possible in the industry but also educate ones on how to participate in the legal industry and thrive in it,” Harris said. The Missouri-based company provides a customized portfolio of products in each state backed by the ‘Kush Certified’ logo, guaranteeing customers are getting a legitimate legacy product.

The Future Is Bright For House Of Kush

In addition to current partnerships with SunMed Growers in Maryland, Illicit Gardens in Missouri, Pleasantrees in Michigan, House of Kush is also partnering with LL COOL J and Rock the Bells to launch a line of THC and CBD products under the Strictly OG brand. Finally, there is a partnership with Black Gold Buddha, from former NFL standout Boo Williams. The company also has deals pending in Arizona and New Mexico

Photo of Reggie Harris: Courtesy House Of Kush