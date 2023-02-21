Get Your Legal Weed Today: New Store Openings Across 6 States, Plus Canada

Trulieve Launches Rec Marijuana Sales In CT

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.'s TRUL TCNNF new dispensary in Bristol, Connecticut, started selling adult-use cannabis products on Friday, Feb 17.

Recently relocated to 820 Farmington Ave., the company's hybrid (medical and adult-use) dispensary will offer a large selection of products available in various dosage forms from friendly and knowledgeable dispensary agents via pre-order or in-store.

"Trulieve has a long history in Connecticut that dates back to the first medical cannabis sale in 2014, so we are proud to now offer adult-use cannabis in the state," CEO Kim Rivers said.

Pennsylvania Gets Another Sunnyside Cannabis Store

Cresco Labs CL CRLBF recently kicked off cannabis sales at the new Sunnyside store in Erie, Pennsylvania. The move boosted the company's retail footprint to 57 locations nationwide.

Located at 7851 Peach St., the new shop is the company's 11th Sunnyside dispensary statewide. Other stores are based in Butler, Philadelphia (Chestnut St. and City Ave.), New Kensington, Pittsburgh, Wyomissing, Ambler, Lancaster, Phoenixville and Montgomeryville.

"We're thrilled to build on our retail and wholesale success in Pennsylvania by expanding the Sunnyside brand in northern Pennsylvania," Cresco Labs CEO Charles Bachtell. said. "We've maintained our position in the state as the number one branded portfolio chosen by medical patients for all of 2022."

Columbia Care Opens New Cannabis Shop In Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. CCHW CCHW CCHWF 3LP has opened a new store in Colonial Heights, Virginia, under its gLeaf brand.

This is the company's eighth dispensary in the state and 84th active dispensary nationwide. The dispensary is located at 401 Southpark Boulevard and will sell the company's products, including gLeaf, Classix and Seed & Strain.

"As Virginians continue to normalize cannabis across the Commonwealth, we are thrilled to bring them another location where they can access their medicine," Phil Goldberg, Columbia Care's vice president of operations, said.

Verano's Kicks Off Sales At 16th PA Dispensary, New Orlando Store

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF has kicked off cannabis sales at its sixteenth affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary, Zen Leaf Clifton Heights, on Friday, Feb 17.

Located at 5321 West Baltimore Pike, the new shop complements the company's existing affiliated Zen Leaf dispensaries in Abington, Chester, Malvern, Philadelphia, West Chester and Wynnewood.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pennsylvania medical cannabis patients to Zen Leaf Clifton Heights, where we're proud to offer convenient access to our expansive suite of high-quality cannabis products and a superior shopping experience guided by our compassionate team members," CEO George Archos said.

Separately, the company also opened another MÜV cannabis dispensary at 11247 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida, representing the company's 64th dispensary in the Sunshine State and 122nd nationwide.

Solful Opens Cannabis Dispensary In San Francisco

Cannabis retail brand Solful, which runs dispensaries in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, California, has expanded to San Francisco.

The shop — the company's third statewide to launch cannabis sales — is located in the city's Inner Sunset District with close proximity to Golden Gate Park.

"As a San Francisco native, bringing great cannabis to San Francisco has been a longtime goal of mine," Solful CEO Eli Melrod said. "That dream is being realized thanks to a collaboration with Heidi Hanley, a longtime and respected legacy operator in San Francisco and Solful's equity partner on the project."

Solful's new dispensary location provides access to recreational cannabis, while it's also dedicated to the medicinal side of marijuana.

Delta 9 Expands Retail Footprint In Western Canada

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. DN DLTNF has recently opened its 41st retail cannabis store in Western Canada.

The new 2,300 sq ft store in the West End of downtown Winnipeg at 625 Sargent Ave, offers customers a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, and concentrates.

"Our retail strategy continues to find the best available real estate in high-traffic and high-population density areas, and this store opening showcases our commitment to this strategy," John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, said.

Top Shelf Botanicals Opens Another Cannabis Store In Three Forks

Top Shelf Botanicals, Inc (TSB) has opened a new store at 279 Frontage Road, Three Forks Montana earlier this month. It's the company's 14th dispensary in Three Forks.

"We are excited to have opened our Three Forks dispensary to better serve the needs of residents and tourists in this popular tourist town," CEO Joseph Stucki said. "We will provide the same level of customer service and high-quality flower and non-flower products as we do throughout all of our Montana dispensaries."

Headquartered in Bozman, Montana, TSB is cultivating, manufacturing and dispensing high-quality cannabis products.

The move was "consistent with our growth plans to add locations in underserved markets throughout Montana," Stucki added.

Photo: Courtesy of geralt and Kindel Media by Pixabay

