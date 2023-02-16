Algernon Touts Positive Study Findings, Confirms Next Trial Phase With Escalated Dose

Algernon Pharmaceuticals AGNPF’s subsidiary Algernon NeuroScience has completed the first cohort in its Phase 1 clinical study of a DMT compound.

There were no observed safety or tolerability issues, the company stated.

Algernon is "breaking new ground in this study in terms of both the length of the infusion and the frequency of exposure," CEO Christopher Moreau said.

Upon approval by the safety review committee, the mentioned Phase 1 study will move forward with the next cohort at an escalated dose, also to take place at the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) in Leiden, Netherlands.

The trial, which has 60 volunteers, aims to identify the safety of DMT when administered as an intravenous (IV) bolus followed by prolonged infusion for six hours, with repeated dosing over a two-week period.

Algernon NeuroScience is a private equity subsidiary created by Algernon Pharmaceuticals to advance its DMT stroke research program. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AGN Neuro seeks to raise up to $10 million by offering up to 37.5% of its common shares.

The company is currently working on the design of Phase 2 studies, including a sub-psychedelic dose.

Patient dosing would occur immediately following confirmation of their ischemic stroke diagnosis by imaging and will test the effects of DMT versus placebo on both the progress of the infarct and also on patients’ recovery following the stroke.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by RF._.studio by Pexels and Jynto on Wikimedia Commons.

