Cannabis Bills In Rhode Island, Minnesota, And Hawaii; Plus, Marijuana Legislation For VA Research

Rhode Island: A ‘Cannabis Use In Groups’ Bill Is Being Rewritten

In Rhode Island, a bill that forbids cannabis at gatherings of three or more people has been withdrawn and will undergo rewrites, according to Marijuana Moment. Senator Walter Felag Jr. is the bill’s sponsor.

If the legislation (Bill S125) is enacted, it would limit adults’ ability to use marijuana and require hosts of more than two other people to take “all reasonable steps” to prohibit the use or possession of “any marijuana or other controlled substances” by anyone at the gathering.

Additionally, under the measure, any social party, gathering, or event where cannabis is used or possessed would carry a fine of $500 to $1,000.

An MN Recreational Marijuana Bill Amended

MN House Bill HF 100 was amended to include local registrations for certain cannabis businesses state-wide, reported the League Of Minnesota Cities.

"The House Workforce Development Finance and Policy Committee on Feb. 6 amended HF 100 to include provisions related to local control," per the LMC.

The amendment establishes “a local registration process for cannabis retailers, cannabis microbusinesses with a retail operations endorsement, lower potency edible product retailers, or medical cannabis retailers that require a local registration before retail sales can be made to customers or patients.”

Also, local governments could charge an initial and renewal fee of up to $200.

A Bicameral Bill To Research Marijuana For Veterans

A bipartisan bill was introduced to direct the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct “studies on the therapeutic potential of marijuana for military veterans with certain conditions,” reported Marijuana Moment.

Sponsored by Reps. Lou Correa (D-CA) and Jack Bergman (R-MI) the measure seeks VA would conduct studies that explore the effects of cannabis for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic pain.

Hawaii New Cannabis Legalization Bill In Committee

Hawaii's Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to discuss Sen. Joy San Buenaventura's (D) legislation, which seeks to legalize marijuana for adults 21 years of age and older (allowing them to buy and possess up to 30 grams of weed and grow up to six cannabis plants for personal use).

It would establish a Hawaii Cannabis Regulatory Authority to regulate the industry.

However, the bill has several provisions that could present confusion over what is legal, the attorney general’s office said.

Louisiana, Actions Taken After Unregulated Hemp Products

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards promises to clamp down on unregulated THC products.

Edwards, a Democrat who doesn't favor legalizing marijuana, said he meets regularly with Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and other state officials to determine if the state should make THC market changes.

New rules from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration may influence Edwards' decision.

Image Credits: Bukhta Yurii And ChonnieArtwork On Shutterstock Edited By Benzinga