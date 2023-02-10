GOP Lawmakers Take Action To Protect Gun Rights Of MMJ Patients, New CA Bill To Make Marijuana Catering A Reality & More Reg News

Maryland GOP Lawmakers Protect Gun Rights For MMJ Patients

Maryland lawmakers reviewed a piece of legislation from Republican Robin Grammer and his four fellow GOP lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing that would protect medical marijuana patients' rights to possess guns, reported Marijuana Moment.

The move follows a recent Oklahoma ruling that a federal law banning cannabis consumers from owning firearms is unconstitutional.

"A person may not be denied the right to purchase, possess or carry a firearm under this title solely on the basis that the person is authorized to use medical cannabis" under state statute, the bill stipulates.

Grammer said that their bill addresses the fact that under state law, medical cannabis cardholders are allowed to carry firearms but are forbidden to purchase any.

"You can still obtain a permit to carry, but you just can't purchase a firearm," he said. "If you have the [medical cannabis] card, you lose your rights. It's not about the purchase or possession or use of cannabis—your status as a qualifying patient is what dooms you."

New CA Bill To Allow Marijuana Catering Service

On the heels of a push to allow cannabis dispensaries to sell food and beverages, California lawmakers are now seeking to qualify for marijuana to be served at private events, reported KTLA.

Assembly Bill 471 from Assemblymember Ash Karla (D-San Jose) would add language to current cannabis law to allow private events to have cannabis "catering."

Under the measure, cannabis companies would have the opportunity to obtain catering licenses.

However, the new legislation also proposed a few restrictions, including the number of private catering events at one specific location during one year and a ban on providing alcohol services.

New Push To Legalize Marijuana In Louisiana

A new bill filed by a New Orleans lawmaker seeks to legalize recreational marijuana in Louisiana, reported Louisiana Radio Network.

House Bill 17 from District 99 Democrat Rep. Candace Newell would regulate the cultivation of cannabis for recreational use.

"We want to have a handle on who's growing it, so we know where it's coming from…and you're just not willy-nilly growing it in your backyard," Newell said.

Under the bill, the Department of Agriculture would be responsible for setting up and issuing up to ten cannabis production facility licenses, as well as establishing fees for production permits, among other things.

Newell plans to file two additional measures as part of a three-bill package of bills to make marijuana legal in the Pelican State.

"I've separated the three bills," the lawmakers said. "It's legalization, regulation (in HB17) and taxation. So each bill does its own thing."

Veterans Cannabis Research Bill Filed In The Senate, Yet Again

A revised piece of legislation aimed to promote cannabis research for military veterans was refiled by bipartisan senators earlier this week, reported Marijuana Moment.

Under the bill, from Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D) and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) would be directed to investigate the therapeutic potential of marijuana for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic pain.

According to a House source known as Marijuana Moment, a companion measure with identical text is "expected to be introduced during next week's Pro Forma session."

Washington Bill To Raise Taxes On High THC Cannabis

Washington lawmakers recently introduced a measure that seeks to increase the tax on marijuana products with higher THC percentages, reported High Times.

House Bill 1641 — sponsored by Rep. Lauren Davis — is looking to address what Davis calls a "public health crisis."

"If we fail to act now to counter the emerging public health crisis created by high-potency cannabis products, we will soon have another epidemic on our hands," Davis added.

The bill would restructure "the 37 percent cannabis excise tax to a tax of 37 percent, 50 percent, or 65 percent of the selling price, based on product type and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration."

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay