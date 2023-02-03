Silo Pharma, Mindset Pharma, Terran Biosciences Receive Psychedelic Treatments Patents, IP Portfolios Expanded

Silo Pharma Sees Growth In IP With New US Patent For Novel Ketamine Method On Stress-Induced Affective Disorders

Psychedelics firm Silo Pharma Inc. SILO has received a US patent covering claims on the use of proprietary ketamine-based drug SPC-15 for the treatment of stress-induced affective disorders including anxiety and PTSD.

Silo Pharma holds an option to license certain assets currently under development by commercial partner Columbia University, including potential treatments for stress-induced affective disorders and Alzheimer’s disease.

SPC-15 is a targeted prophylactic using ketamine compositions as a method of treatment and prevention for stress-induced affective disorders, working by predicting levels of severity or progression of such disorders and their metabolomic biomarkers’ response to treatments.

Mindset Pharma Gets Third Family 1 Patent, Expands Composition Of Matter For Psilocybin Analogs

Next-generation psychedelics company Mindset Pharma Inc. MSSTF has nabbed a new US patent for another of its Family 1 applications, this time covering psilocin derivatives for the treatment of CNS disorders.

The patent, which includes certain deuterated psilocybin analogs, makes up the third of Mindset’s Family 1 and constitutes the fourth in terms of the composition of matter IP rights for the company.

Family 1 consists of psilocybin-inspired drug candidates showing improved pharmacokinetic (PK), efficacy and safety profiles, with reduced potential side effects and evidence of increased target engagement in preclinical studies.

Terran Biosciences Publishes International Patent Applications For DMT, 5-MeO-DMT And MDMA

Private biotech company Terran Biosciences announced the publication of international PCT patent applications covering novel prodrugs based on DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and MDMA.

These applications are based on preclinical data showing that DMT and 5-MeO-DMT can be made orally active through Terran's proprietary prodrug approach which does not include the traditionally-used monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor’s side effects -nausea, vomiting and changes in blood pressure.

These novel compounds are designed as a single oral dose, avoiding first-pass metabolism, and then breaking down and releasing high levels of the original active molecule DMT in the brain.

As for the MDMA prodrug, preclinical data shows it holds a significantly longer duration of action than the original psychedelic paired with a reliable pharmacokinetic profile, which could mean the redosing strategy often used in MDMA clinical trials due to its short-acting effects would no longer be necessary.

