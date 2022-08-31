Mindset Pharma Inc. MSSTF, a company producing psychedelic and non-psychedelic drugs for mental health conditions has recently identified three additional families of highly novel, non-tryptamine psychedelic compounds.

Since its formation, Mindset has the goal of taking drug discovery from known psychedelics within the tryptamine drug class (such as psilocybin and DMT) to expand a portfolio of drug candidates for neuropsychiatric conditions.

This time, Mindset’s scientists combined a fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD) method with a highly focused medicinal chemistry strategy to design and develop three new small molecule non-tryptamine scaffolds, introduced as Families 6, 7 and 8.

The company has already filed provisional patent applications on them. The new drug families include approximately forty novel drug-like lead compounds, which were synthesized and evaluated in in-vitro hydroxy tryptamine (5-HT) subtype receptors and in in-vitro absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) studies.

Preclinical screening has shown a significant boost in receptor functional potency and selectivity and in the case of some compounds, a greater central nervous system (CNS) penetration, oral activity and efficacy.

CEO James Lanthier stated: “Mindset's leading drug discovery engine continues to yield innovations with the potential to help patients across the world with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The discovery of new Families 6, 7 and 8 demonstrates our commitment to expanding our Research & Development and strengthening our Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio beyond the classical tryptamines in the psychedelic field.”

