Unapproved Pesticides In NV Cannabis Products, Low-THC Beverages In WA & More Reg. Updates

NV Regulators Urge Caution Over Cannabis Products Exposed to Unapproved Pesticides

Nevada cannabis regulators listed over 100 dispensaries that have been selling marijuana products that were treated with an "unapproved pesticide."

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board said the pesticide Ethephon was detected in more than 117 infused edible products, 41 infused pre-roll products and 221 solvent-based concentrates sold statewide, reported KTNV Las Vegas.

The cannabis products in question were harvested by Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions, LLC., a local cultivation facility, between July 23, 2021 and Jan. 5, 2023.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the pesticide can impact liver functioning, potentially causing dizziness, weakness, skin ulcers, and other heart and liver-related diseases.

Washingtonians To Buy More Low-THC Beverages In Single Purchase

Washington lawmakers seek to relax restrictions on low-THC liquid-infused products, reported Edmonds Beacon.

HB 1249, introduced by Rep. Chris Corry (R-Yakima), would allow consumers to buy 12- or 24-packs of low-THC beverages in a single purchase, with a limit of 4.5 milligrams per individual container.

Currently, consumers can buy only one six-pack of low-THC products in liquid form.

Brookline Officials Examine Marijuana Use Impact On Town

Brookline Department of Public Health & Human Services is directed a research team to look into how marijuana consumption impacts residents of the Town of Brookline.

Researchers will focus on identifying risks and protective factors for cannabis use, as well as approaches to address health disparities and racial equity, Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss said in a Thursday press release.

To that end, the Health Department has teamed up with Boston-based Health Resources in Action, Inc. The assessment's results – which will be utilized by the Brookline Substance Awareness and Violence Prevention Program for planned strategic initiatives to address marijuana use among Brookline's residents – are expected to be released this summer.

Illinois Grants Over 30 Additional Cannabis Transporter Licenses

The Illinois Department of Agriculture issued an additional 33 transporter licenses as it wrapped up the 2022 application pool for cannabis licensing. Currently, there are 222 licensed transporters in the state, reported WCIA.

Those who received licenses can now deliver cannabis and cannabis-infused products to dispensaries.

"My administration remains committed to building the most equitable and economically prosperous cannabis industry in the nation," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Since I signed the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act into law in 2019, we've issued hundreds of licenses for craft growers, transporters, and dispensaries – most of which are social equity applicants. And today, I couldn't be happier to announce that the IDOA has issued an additional 33 transporter licenses – creating more good-paying jobs and setting the stage for a flourishing cannabis industry."

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay