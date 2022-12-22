Key Marijuana Executive Changes As Year End Approaches: Meet Leadership Team Of New Hemp Organization & More

Federation Of International Hemp Organizations Names Leadership Team

The Federation of International Hemp Organizations has appointed Fredéric Vallier, who served as secretary general of the Council of European Municipalities and Regions for 12 years, as its first-ever director general, reported Hemp Today.

The newly formed agency also named other officers, including:

Chairman - Ted Haney, president and CEO at Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance;

Vice Chairman - Daniel Kruse, president of the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA);

Treasurer - Patrick Atagi, president and CEO at National Industrial Hemp Council of America; and

Secretary - Charles Kovess, Australian Industrial Hemp Association.

Other elected board members are:

Joseph Hickey, Kentucky Hemp Association;

Kyle Bingham, Texas Hemp Growers Association; and

Rohit Sharma, Indian Industrial Hemp Association.

Charlotte's Web Strengthens Leadership Team With New Additions

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF, announced earlier this month the appointment of Alicia Morga to its board of directors.

Morga brings extensive digital marketing and e-commerce experience to the board and is the founder and CEO of No. 8 Media, Inc., which was established in 2016 and provides digital transformation services to consumer packaged goods, health, education, and financial technology companies.

The Denver-based cannabis company also said that Jessica Saxton agreed to oversee the company's finance department starting January 1, 2023.

Saxton has held senior finance positions with some of America's leading companies, including Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD, General Motors Co GM, and Owens Corning.

She has a successful track record in developing business strategies to drive growth and will be part of the senior management team to execute the next phase of the company's growth plans.

"The actions taken in 2022, including rightsizing our costs and successfully completing a $57 million financing, have strengthened the foundation for our new partnerships and growth initiatives," Jacques Tortoroli, the company's CEO, said. "We are confident in Jessica's ability to continue driving the business forward."

Delta 9 Shakes Up Board Of Directors

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. DN DLTNF announced that Stuart Starkey has joined the company's board of directors.

Starkey's appointment follows the previously announced resignation of Joanne Duhoux-Defehr as a director of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company.

Starkey has been an entrepreneur, para-athlete, and non-profit founder. As president of Two Small Men Canada, he grew a national moving chain to achieve corporate and franchise revenues of $35 million per year with over 400 employees.

Co-founder of Mighty Moving, Starkey grew a cross-docking and logistics business to service dozens of large chain retailers with offices across Alberta.

Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Leadership Changes

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. CLC CLFFF CLB recently announced that it had appointed Jay McMillan to serve as chairman of the board of directors.

McMillan joined the company's board in March 2022. He brings an extensive background in the cannabis industry, new market development and strategic engagements with Fortune 500 organizations in the consumer packaged goods, technology, and consumer electronics spaces.

In addition, he spent over seven years with leading licensed producer HEXO Corp. HEXO.

The Vancouver-based company simultaneously announced the transition of Mervin Boychuk to the director, the retirement of Rob Jones, and the promotion of Milan Stefancik to vice president of sales and marketing.

Decibel Elects Directors

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.'s DB DBCCF shareholders recently approved all matters submitted by the company for consideration at the meeting held earlier this year, after which the company announced management changes.

Decibel's shareholders elected the following nominees to serve on the board as directors:

Shawn Dym

Manjit Minhas

Nadia Vattovaz

Jakob Ripshtein

Paul Wilson

Subsequent to the meeting, Shawn Dym has been appointed and agreed to serve as the company's chairman, and each Nadia Vattovaz and Jakob Ripshtein have been appointed and agreed to serve, respectively, as chair of Decibel's audit committee and of its governance compensation and nominating committee.

Photo: Courtesy of lindsayfox and Tusumi by Pixabay