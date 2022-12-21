Key Marijuana Executive Changes: CT's MJ Chief Resigns, Crime Analyst Named Head Of MI Cannabis Agency & More

CT's Marijuana Chief Resigns Ahead Of Rec Sales Launch

Connecticut's cannabis stepped down from her position just weeks before the launch of recreational cannabis sales in the state, reported the Stamford Advocate.

Andréa Comer left her two roles overseeing the cannabis market to join incoming state treasurer Erick Russell as chief of staff on Dec. 30.

Currently, Comer serves as deputy commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection and chair of the state Social Equity Council.

Former Crime Analyst To Continue Serving As Head Of MI Cannabis Agency

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this month that Brian Hanna would continue to serve as the permanent head of the state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency, reported Crain's Detroit Business.

Prior to rejoining the agency in September as acting executive director, he worked as a criminal intelligence manager and analyst with the Michigan state police, as well as a deputy sheriff for Kalamazoo County.

Before that, Hanna worked as an investigations manager at the CRA. However, he left that position in March.

Curaleaf Strengthens Board Of Directors With Two New Appointments

Meanwhile, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF kicked off the week by appointing two new members to its board of directors - Michelle Bodner and Shasheen Shah.

Bodner, a Wall Street expert with experience in operations, real estate and executive coaching was first engaged by the cannabis giant in 2015.

Since then, she has held multiple positions at Curaleaf, including tenures as a board member, first chief operating officer, and the president and CEO of the company's New York and Florida operations.

Shah is CEO of Coherent Strategies Consulting and Coaching. He helps develop high-performance teams achieve successful business outcomes and navigate the personal challenges that go hand-in-hand with the journey.

"I am thrilled to welcome Michelle and Shasheen to the Curaleaf board of directors to deepen our bench and add talent to our board, as we further develop governance," Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said.

Humble & Fume Names New CFO

Humble & Fume Inc. HMBL HUMBF appointed Matthew Mackay to oversee its financial department. He is replacing Graham Meneray, who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other career opportunities.

Mackay is a chartered financial analyst and graduated from Brock University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Finance.

"His breadth of experience in the beverage alcohol industry, the cannabis industry and commercial banking will inform many of the growth initiatives underway," Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble, commented on Meneray's appointment.

Goodness Growth Taps Former 4Front CEO To Serve As Interim President, Parts Way With COO

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNS GDNSF tapped Josh Rosen to serve as interim president earlier this month.

In his new position, Rosen will focus on driving operational efficiencies and adult-use preparedness in the company's various operating markets.

Rosen has been serving as a director of the company since August 2021. He also serves as a managing partner at Bengal Capital and was formerly CEO and chairman of 4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF.

"Josh has become an invaluable strategic advisor to our board since he joined last year, and we're pleased to expand his responsibilities given his proven cannabis industry and capital markets expertise," said Kyle Kingsley, MD, chairman and CEO.

Separately, the Minneapolis-based company revealed that Christian Gonzalez-Ocasio stepped down as its chief operating officer.

The company intends to engage Gonzalez as a consultant for an interim period to help ensure a smooth transition with the company's leadership team.

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Pixabay