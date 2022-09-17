Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency & Latest Key Executive Changes In Marijuana Space

Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency

Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting a new director after Andrew Brisbo, who resigned after serving in that position since the launch of the state's commercial and recreational market in 2019. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that it had named Brian Hanna the acting director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency reported MLive.

He will assume the new position on Monday, Sept.19.

"Hanna's previous service in the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, now CRA, under former Executive Director Andrew Brisbo will ensure he continues the mission and ongoing work of the agency," said a statement issued by the Governor's Office. "Hanna spent five years with the CRA as the manager of field operations, inspections, and investigations."

Prior to this, Hanna worked as a criminal intelligence manager and analyst with the Michigan state police, as well as a deputy sheriff for Kalamazoo County.

Canopy Growth Elects Directors

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC announced the results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders.

The Ontario-based cannabis giant said on Friday that the following nominees were elected at the meeting to serve as directors of the company:

Judy A. Schmeling

David Klein

Garth Hankinson

Robert L. Hanson

David Lazzarato

James A. Sabia

Theresa Yanofsky

Entourage Health Names New COO

Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF (FSE:4WE) has tapped James Afara to oversee its operations.

Afara brings over 15 years of operations and supply chain experience to the Toronto-based company, serving most recently as its senior vice president of strategic sourcing, quality assurance and cultivation.

In late 2021 James served as the COO at CannTx Life Sciences.

"With his proven track record, business acumen and strong management outlook, James is perfectly suited to oversee all functions related to bringing saleable products to market, from seed to sale - straight through to distribution," said George Scorsis, the company's CEO and executive chairman. "With the addition of James, we have solidified and further strengthened our management team that will be pivotal to meeting our revenue and profitability goals in the near term."

CaviCann Appoints New VP Of Sales & Marketing

CaviCann, a maker of water-extracted cannabinoids and water-soluble product development and the hemp processing arm of Stirling CBD named Michael Adair its new vice president of sales and marketing.

Adair joined the CaviCann team from GenCanna, where he was the senior sales manager for four years. Prior to joining GenCanna, he was an Account Developer with Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc COKE.

"The water extraction process and the ability to keep the robust cannabinoid profile in the raw materials and finished products is truly a game changer for CaviCann and the industry," Adair said. "As the industry continues to evolve, clients are learning that there is more than just CBD to this plant."

Benzinga Edit. Source: Image from Shutterstock