Schwazze Acquires 2 Cannabis Dispensaries Bringing Its Total To 40

Medicine Man Technologies operating as Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ, a vertically integrated, multi-state operating cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, reached company milestone of 40 dispensaries across both states. On December 15th, Schwazze closed the transaction to acquire certain assets of Lightshade Labs LLC. The transaction included the adult use Lightshade dispensaries located at 503 Havana St. in Aurora, as well as 2215 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver's Washington Park neighborhood. The consideration for the acquisition was $2.75 million which was paid as all cash.

On the same day, Schwazze's New Mexico retail banner, R.Greenleaf, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico opened yet another adult-use dispensary – the fifth in 90 days. The newest location at 110 Yale Blvd SE in Albuquerque officially opened its doors for business on December 15th. Store operating hours are 9a to 9p Monday through Saturday; 9a to 8p on Sunday.

R.Greenleaf Yale will offer introductory pricing on flower, edibles, and vapes. Enrollment in the Gratify Rewards customer loyalty program is already open.

"Schwazze is excited to reach this company milestone of 40 retail stores across both the Colorado and New Mexico markets,” stated Nirup Krishnamurthy, president of Schwazze. “Our team has worked extremely hard in 2022 to reach this major milestone. We are committed to extending exceptional customer service and wide product selections to all of our customers across Star Buds, Emerald Fields and R.Greenleaf retail banners."

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

