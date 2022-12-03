Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Five More Shops Launch Cannabis Sales In These States

New Cookies Store In Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF announced on Friday that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co., has opened a new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Jackson, Michigan.

Located at 118 N Columbus Street, the dispensary will be operated by Gage through a partnership with Cookies, Berner's lifestyle and cannabis brand.

The store will carry the entire family of Cookies products, including but not limited to the Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, Minntz and Grandiflora lines.

"Gage is excited to bring the acclaimed Cookies experience to more cannabis enthusiasts in the Midwest," said Mike Finos, Gage's president. "This expansion reiterates the strength of our partnership with Berner and Cookies, the most recognized names in cannabis."

Maryland Gets New Cannabis Superstore

Remedy cannabis dispensary kicked off cannabis sales at the new 10,000-square-foot Superstore at 8865 Stanford Blvd in Columbia, Maryland, on Thursday.

The new larger space will offer unique experiential events for the cannabis community.

The open floor plan is designed to deliver a store-within-a-store (SWAS) model allowing patients and future adult-use consumers to explore brands and products in a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience.

"This unique concept will provide patients and recreational consumers alike with access to new products coming to market as part of their normal shopping experience," Brandon Barksdale, Remedy co-CEO and president, said.

House of Cannabis To Relocate, Tacoma, WA Retail Location

House of Cannabis is relocating its Tacoma, Washington location on or about Dec. 15, following a remodel of a building purchased in 2021.

The location will offer an expanded selection of inventory in their new Tacoma neighborhood at the south end of the Lincoln district.

In addition to craft cannabis offerings only available at House of Cannabis, you can expect to find on-trend offerings, including market staples and a complete line of secondary products.

"Purchased in April of 2021, we have been planning for this moment for some time," Kevin Heiderich, co-owner of House of Cannabis, said. "My business partners and I are thrilled to be moving our store to the underserved neighborhood surrounding 56th and Yakima."

Schwazze Launches Another NM Dispensary

Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ has opened an adult-use dispensary, R. Greenleaf, at 1541 Appaloosa Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The store launched cannabis sales on Nov.22.

The move brings the number of New Mexico retail dispensaries to a total of 13.

"This week in particular, Schwazze gives tremendous thanks to be contributing to the Sunland Park community and to serve its residents," said Steve Pear, New Mexico division president for Schwazze. "We are very grateful to add our third R.Greenleaf retail dispensary in New Mexico within the last two months and since adult recreational cannabis was legalized in New Mexico on Apr. 1."

Cloud Cannabis Expands In Michigan

Michigan-based Cloud Cannabis has opened its Cedar Springs cannabis dispensary. The new store represents the company's ninth in Michigan.

Located at 206 N Main Street NE and situated a short distance from downtown Cedar Springs, the new 2,600-square-foot shop will offer thousands of flower, pre-roll, concentrate, and vape products from top-tier Michigan brands, including Wonderbrett, Mitten Extracts, Pressure Pack, Seed Junky, CREAM, Northcoast and more.

"This exciting expansion into Western Michigan will increase the Company's delivery footprint throughout the state and pave the way for future stores in the Grand Rapids area, which are expected to launch in 2023," said Jacob Saboo, co-founder and head of retail at Cloud Cannabis.

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Shutterstock