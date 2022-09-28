Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales Recently

Schwazze Expands New Mexico Retail Footprint

Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ kicked off recreational marijuana sales at its retail location in New Mexico on Saturday, Sept 24.

Located at 360 Sudderth Drive in Ruidoso, the new store represents the company's 11th dispensary in the Land Of Enchantment. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 8.

"Schwazze is excited to add to our retail footprint in New Mexico with our latest store opening in Ruidoso," said Steve Pear, New Mexico division president for Schwazze. "Our team is thrilled to be opening our first new store since adult recreational cannabis was legalized in New Mexico on Apr 1."

Trulieve Opens Two New Stores In West Virginia

Florida-based MMJ operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF expanded its West Virginia retail footprint with two new stores in Belle and Milton.

Located at 2700 Dupont Ave Suite 9., Belle dispensary launched cannabis sales on Saturday, Sept 24, the same day as Milton dispensary at 5 Perry Morris Square.

"We are very excited to expand our West Virginia presence," Kim Rivers, said the company's CEO. "Our West Virginia team has proven to be incredibly passionate and accommodating, and we are eager to offer our personalized patient care to more patients in the state."

Trulieve patients across West Virginia can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and more.

TRP Opens New Dispensary In LA

TRP announced on Tuesday that Cookies Brentwood is now open and serving one of Los Angeles' most exclusive and picturesque neighborhoods on San Vicente Boulevard.

Located at 13030 San Vicente Blvd, next to the iconic Brentwood Country Mart, the store serves Westside cannabis consumers, from the 405 freeway, Santa Monica, to the Palisades.

"Anyone familiar with Los Angeles knows traveling even 2 miles can take up to 30 minutes in peak traffic," Daniel Firtel, president and co-founder of TRP, said. "Bringing a dispensary to Brentwood in the middle of what is considered by LA consumers as the largest cannabis desert in the city means easier access for cannabis consumers who live between Malibu, Santa Monica, and the 405 freeway."

CBD Kratom Opens Its 9th NYC Cannabis Store

CBD Kratom, a privately-owned cannabis and kratom retail chain, announced the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for its ninth New York City on Thursday, Sept 29.

Located at 191 Bedford Ave. New York, the new store, is the company's 55th retail location nationwide.

"We are very proud to be joining the vibrant, upbeat community in Williamsburg," Ocean Cohen, director of retail growth and development at CBD Kratom, said. "We are opening our store to the rhythm of Williamsburg's beat and cannot wait to offer both new and returning customers expanded wellness options in the area."

The company plans to open 11 stores in 2023 across the six markets they serve throughout Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia and St. Louis.

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Shutterstock