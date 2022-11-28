ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Safe Drug Consumption Sites Possible In US, New Zealand's Aerial Weed Busts, Ireland Looks At Legalizing Marijuana

by Jelena Martinovic, Benzinga Editor
November 28, 2022 11:08 AM | 4 min read
Safe Drug Consumption Sites Possible In US, New Zealand's Aerial Weed Busts, Ireland Looks At Legalizing Marijuana

Here's How Safe Drug Consumption Sites Could Get Green Light

Just days after National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) director Nora Volkow said safe consumption sites are "preventing people from dying," congressional researchers issued a report focused on opioid regulations under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Interestingly the part of the document discussed supervised consumption site policy.

Even though the Biden administration is open to prioritizing "harm reduction" as a response to drug abuse while examining information on marijuana legalization and sites where people could use illicit drugs in a medically supervised environment, "uncertainty remains as to the legality of supervised consumption sites under the CSA," per the report.

"Congress could resolve that uncertainty by enacting legislation. If Congress decided to allow supervised consumption sites to operate, it could consider the breadth of such authorization," the research agency said. "One option would be to exempt supervised consumption sites from CSA control entirely."

The report suggested possible steps Congress could take to resolve the issue, reported Marijuana Moment.

One would be "to exempt from federal prosecution facilities operating in compliance with state and local law, as it has done with state-sanctioned medical marijuana activities.

"Another option would be for Congress to impose specific registration requirements for supervised consumption sites under the CSA, as it has done for entities that administer medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction," CRS said.

Nevada To Award First Consumption Lounge Licenses

Meanwhile, Nevada regulators are getting ready to award the state's first independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses. The state Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) said on Wednesday that it would hold lotteries on November 30.

Out of 20 elected businesses, 10 are reserved for social equity applicants.

"The CCB anticipates the first lounges to be licensed and able to open during the first half of 2023," the notice says.

Nevada officially began accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges in October. Last June, the Nevada Senate approved the cannabis consumption lounges legalization bill in a 17-3 vote, sending it to democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak's desk who signed it into law a week later. Under the law, there are two new licensing categories for cannabis businesses: retail cannabis consumption lounges and independent cannabis consumption lounges.

Aerial Cannabis Operation Will Soon Begin, New Zealand Police Confirm

Although medical cannabis products are available and accessible in New Zealand following the Misuse of Drugs (Medicinal Cannabis) Amendment Act of 2018 and the 2020 Medicinal Cannabis Scheme (MCS) becoming law, many who need cannabis to alleviate pain and symptoms of debilitating illnesses are struggling to obtain it.

Much-needed help is coming from the so-called "green fairies" who manufacture quality products, though they cultivate cannabis illegally and thus are under threat of prosecution.

Over the summer, police conducted searches for large-scale illegal marijuana-growing operations and seized over 34,000 plants valued at $95 million, reported Newshub.

Nationally-coordinated operations are ready to kick off.

"Police will conduct aerial searches for large-scale illegal cannabis growing operations, as we did last summer," a spokesperson told Newshub. "The nationally-coordinated operation will be conducted across several regions of New Zealand as part of the police's wider cannabis investigation and prevention operations."

Cannabis advocates are disappointed.

"I don't really understand why the police are continuing this vendetta," Pearle Schomburg, convener of the Auckland Patients Group, adding that "people cannot afford the legal products."

Ireland To Legalize Low-Level Possession Of Rec Marijuana Under New Bill

An Irish lawmaker introduced legislation seeking to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 18 and older.

"The bill itself is quite moderate. It's amending existing legislation that dates back 42 years ago—and 42 years ago was a very, very long time," said TD (parliament member) Gino Kenny of People Before Profit. "We need a different narrative in relation to drug reform because criminalizing people for small possessions of any drug, particularly cannabis, is a complete waste of time, and it's a waste of resources."

The bill before the Dáil Éireann (Irish Parliament) raised some eyebrows among top government officials.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the former health minister who currently serves as the head of Ireland's government, doesn't seem to favor the measure seeking to legalize the possession of up to seven grams of marijuana by adults, as it may lead to "glamorizing" cannabis use.

"There are real concerns within the health community and the medical community about what cannabis can do to young people," Martin said.

However, he signaled that he is not openly against it either.

"I will examine it and we will look at data and we'll take advice from a number of disciplines—be it policing, be it health," Martin said. "And certainly, I would prefer a system that decriminalizes in the sense that were there to help people with challenges with harmful substances such as cannabis."

Photo: Courtesy of 5 second Studio and Eight Photo by Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: cannabis regulatory updateGino KennyLegalizationMarijuana MomentNora VolkowPearle SchomburgRecreational MarijuanaTaoiseach Micheál MartinCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsPoliticsMarketsGeneral

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentGeneral