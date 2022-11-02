ñol

Marijuana Regulators In Nevada, Colorado Market, Cannabis Education New Mexico, California Grant

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 2, 2022 8:36 PM | 4 min read
Marijuana Regulators In Nevada, Colorado Market, Cannabis Education New Mexico, California Grant

Cannabis Consumption Lounge Licenses In Nevada

Last year, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) signed a bill from Assemblyman Steve Yeager (D) legalizing consumption lounges in Nevada.

In June, The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) approved regulations that allow cannabis consumption lounges to have their licenses and operate in the state. Since then, existing retailers were waiting to apply for a license category to incorporate lounges into their existing operations.

On October 14, the CCB started accepting applications, for the state’s first-ever cannabis consumption lounge licenses, closing submissions on October 27. The state's cannabis regulators received 100 applications during that short submission window. Among them, “20 applications were from existing retailers, 50 from independent lounge applicants, and 30 from independent social equity applicants,” read an official announcement.

Additionally, “the CCB anticipates the first lounges to be licensed and able to open in early 2023,” the CCB Board announced via Twitter TWTR.

“The CCB will now review all independent cannabis consumption lounge applications to ensure applicants have met all necessary requirements.” When it comes to lounges at existing dispensaries, “there is no competitive selection process required,” reads the CCB announcement. “Upon receiving final inspection, licensure, and approval by the Board, retail cannabis consumption lounges may open.”

Also, there will also be stand-alone lounges that could contract with a retailer to purchase and prepare ready-to-consume marijuana products for resale at brand-new facilities, reported Marijuana Moment.

Flowers Out of the Market in Colorado

The Department of Revenue and Department of Public Health and Environment of Colorado recalled nearly 200 batches of cannabis flower after it discovered “potentially unsafe levels of total yeast and mold,” including the fungus aspergillus, particularly harmful to people with weakened immune systems who can experience lung and sinus infections after breathing in spores.

State regulators said the tainted product originated from Living Rose Wellness, a medical marijuana dispensary in Colorado Springs, the state’s second-most-populous city. A local initiative is pending a vote in Colorado Springs that will determine whether the city's medical marijuana dispensaries can be converted into recreational marijuana dispensaries.

What Happened: Despite state requirements, 154 batches of flowers from Living Rose, grown between September 2021 and July 2022, were found untested. However, the state did not say how untested cannabis was sold, nor did it indicate any potential punishment for the lapse.

New Mexico Cannabis Education

The University of New Mexico (UNM) is launching a new online course titled “Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Certificate,” dedicated to navigating the states’ marijuana rules and regulations. It’s a “valuable experience to become an in-demand cannabis compliance professional,” states the UNM website.

Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower, a California-based company, is behind the new class. “There’s a funny joke in the cannabis industry that people think they’re in the cannabis business, but they’re actually in the compliance business,” Simon said.

According to the program’s website, the class is divided into 3 sections:

  • The cannabis industry as a whole
  • Framework for assessing and managing risks in a business setting
  • Risk management and how to properly identify and mitigate gaps in a commercial cannabis business’s control of activities

“This program is really training people to become professionals in understanding those cannabis compliance needs, assessing any risks within the business, and then ultimately, making sure that these cannabis businesses are totally compliant in the most efficient way” Simon added, who also believes the knowledge provided in the class is in high demand across the state.

The first session begins Monday, November 7th. The class is open to anyone – you do not have to be a UNM student to enroll. Moreover, interested people can register through Friday, Nov, 12. Arnold expects another session will begin in January. "Anyone who completes the compliance course is eligible for discounts on other cannabis industry courses," Arnold concluded.

California Cannabis Regulators Seek Proposals From Public Universities

The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is soliciting proposals from California public universities for research projects studying the implementation and effects of cannabis legalization.

To that end, the DCC allocates $10 million annually for the state's public universities to research and evaluate the impacts of marijuana.

In this round of grant funding, the DCC is prioritizing funding for certain research topics that increase the understanding of cannabis in the Golden State.

"It is the Department’s hope that the research resulting from these grants will advance the body of scientific knowledge about cannabis and prove beneficial not only to California policymakers but also to those across the nation and the world," reads the official announcement.

Eligibility: "Eligible Geographies: State of California. Projects may occur on the state or federal lands," reported the California Grants Portal.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy of manish panghal on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Californiacannabis regulatory updateColoradoNevadaNew MexicoCannabisGovernmentRegulationsEducationPoliticsMarketsGeneral

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentGeneral