Breadth Of Rights And Social Justice In Nevada: CCB Approved Cannabis Consumption Lounge Regulations

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) approved regulations that allow cannabis consumption lounges to have their licenses and operate in Nevada.

"Today, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) voted unanimously to approve regulations surrounding the licensing and operation of cannabis consumption lounges,” announced the CCB on Twitter.

Over the last months, CCB and the Cannabis Advisory Commission (CAC) had several public meetings and workshops that resulted in the promulgation of these regulations. Last year, the CAC and its subcommittees, prior to submitting its recommendations to the CCB, researched topics regarding public health, public safety and social equity as it relates to consumption lounges.

“In addition to outlining the licensing and operation of consumption lounges, regulations approved today lay the groundwork for greater inclusion within Nevada’s cannabis industry. All applicants must submit a diversity plan, summarizing actionable steps and goals for meaningful inclusion. Additionally, half of the independent consumption lounge licenses in the initial round must be awarded to social equity applicants,” read the CCB's official statement.

In addition- and prior to an open licensing period - the CCB plans to share tools and resources (including worksheets, video tutorials, and live webinars) so interested parties that desire to obtain their licenses, have access to the right information before submitting their applications.

“The CCB expects to open the first licensing round for consumption lounges in the Fall, allowing for the first consumption lounges to open as early as the end of the year," concluded the statement.

In March 2021, Nevada Legislature authorized the CCB - through Assembly Bill 341- to license and regulate cannabis consumption lounges. Bill 341 allows the CCB to issue two types of consumption lounge licenses: retail and independent.

