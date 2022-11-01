Miss Grass Cannabis Products Available In New Jersey Through Ascend Wellness Dispensaries

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AWH) AAWH AAWH, focused on bettering lives through cannabis recently announced that Miss Grass products are now available at its three New Jersey locations in Rochelle Park, Montclair and Fort Lee.

According to a press release, “Miss Grass and AWH expanded their multistate partnership to New Jersey following successful launches in Massachusetts and Illinois earlier this year.”

Miss Grass, a cannabis brand founded by women and a pioneer in the community for femininity in all its forms, is on a mission to learn and share, now exhibits its popular Minis collection available at all Ascend dispensaries in New Jersey, as of October 26.

“Miss Grass' signature Minis include Fast Times (Blood Orange; Sativa Dominant; Bloom + Play), Quiet Times (Sapphire Blue; Indica Dominant; Restore + Anchor), and All Times (Lilac Purple; Hybrid; Harmony + Flow),” reads the press release.

Miss Grass Minis also come in packs of five 0.4g pre-rolls in three color-coded, carefully selected strains, which are consistent in terpene and cannabinoid profiles, “ensuring that consumers can expect a consistent experience no matter where they purchase the brand.”

According to Brian Miesieski, chief brand officer of Ascend Wellness Holdings, "Miss Grass products are an exceptional addition to Ascend offerings in the Garden State as we roll out their beloved, sought-after Minis collection.

“I am confident that New Jersey patients and consumers of all preferences and experience levels will embrace this essential community-led brand as it continues to plant its roots in the East," Miesieski added.

Additionally, Kate Miller, CEO, and co-founder of Miss Grass said: "As a proud New Jersey native, launching with Ascend in my home state is an especially significant moment for myself and for Miss Grass."

Miller added that her relationship with cannabis began in Jersey, where she not only grew to love the plant but learned of the severe impact of prohibition and stigma. “Now, my cannabis journey comes full circle, and I cannot wait to share Miss Grass with the state I call home."

Recently, the AWH announced the opening of its Scranton, Pennsylvania dispensary for medical patients only. Ascend Scranton is located at 605 Davis Street.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed On Unsplash