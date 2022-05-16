QQQ
Miss Grass Cannabis Products Available In Illinois Through Partnership With Ascend Wellness

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 9:45 AM | 2 min read

Miss Grass will launch its products in Illinois through its ongoing partnership with Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH. Miss Grass' products will be available for purchase exclusively at AWH's eight Ascend Illinois retail locations starting May 17 and will be available statewide starting May 23.

Miss Grass' Illinois launch will feature its popular Minis collection that comes in packs of five 0.4g pre-rolls available in three color-coded and carefully selected strains. The selected strains are consistent in terpenes and cannabinoid profiles across its markets. This ensures the Miss Grass community can expect the same effects they know and love in every state. Miss Grass' signature Minis include Fast Times (Blood Orange; Sativa Dominant; Bloom + Play), Quiet Times (Sapphire Blue; Indica Dominant; Restore + Anchor) and All Times (Lilac Purple; Hybrid; Harmony + Flow). Packaged in small boxes, Minis include a set of Miss Grass matchboxes for ease and convenience.

In March 2022, Miss Grass announced a multi-state expansion partnership with AWH that brought its Minis product line to Massachusetts. The Illinois launch follows Miss Grass' recent purposeful re-brand intended to empower consumers to make confident and informed decisions to enhance their well-being using cannabis products. Mixing informative packaging and color psychology, the re-brand educates consumers and equips them with the resources to consume consciously.

"On the heels of a successful Massachusetts launch in partnership with AWH, we are keen to maintain this momentum as we scale in Illinois," said Kate Miller, CEO of Miss Grass. "Miss Grass' commitment to empowering and educating consumers will naturally differentiate our brand in this market. Miss Grass operates with women and the greater community in mind and we look forward to seeing our mission take root in a new state."

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Miss Grass

