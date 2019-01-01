Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTC:AAWH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ascend Wellness Holdings
Ascend Wellness Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX: AAWH) was reported by Needham on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting AAWH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 166.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX: AAWH) was provided by Needham, and Ascend Wellness Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ascend Wellness Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ascend Wellness Holdings was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $8.00. The current price Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) is trading at is $3.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
