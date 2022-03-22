Miss Grass Cannabis Pre-Rolls To Reach Massachusetts And Illinois Via Partnership With AWH

Miss Grass has partnered with Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) to distribute its line of premium THC to Massachusetts and Illinois. Through this partnership, Miss Grass products will be produced and initially distributed at Ascend retail locations beginning in Massachusetts as of March 22, with Illinois to follow this year.

"Miss Grass is proud to enter these thriving markets with AWH as our partner," stated Kate Miller, co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass. "Our long-standing mission is to make cannabis accessible through empowering new and returning consumers with education and quality cannabis products. With AWH as a trusted operator in these states, we are able to further provide our nationwide community with access to Miss Grass products as we continue our work to dismantle cannabis stigmas and encourage conscious consumption."

The first Miss Grass products to be introduced to the Massachusetts market are Minis, five .4g pre-rolls available in three color-coded strains based on specific terpene and cannabinoid profiles that elicit desired effects and emotions: Fast Times, Quiet Times and All Times. Minis are packaged in small boxes that contain a set of Miss Grass matchboxes for ease and convenience.

"AWH continues to diversify our offerings by catering to distinct consumer preferences across the country through our latest partnership," said Maggie Connors, chief brand officer of AWH. "Miss Grass shares our commitment to creating premium, consumer-centric cannabis experiences, and we are thrilled to introduce the brand–which is known throughout California for its quality, commitment to equity, and focus on women–to an even broader community in Massachusetts and Illinois."

