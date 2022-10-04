ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Charlotte's Web Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Jelena Martinovic, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 10:56 AM | 1 min read

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF announced a national distribution partnership with Gopuff, a go-to delivery platform, on Tuesday.

Charlotte's Web offerings first launched on Gopuff this summer in select markets, including Arizona, Illinois, California and New York and will continue to expand nationwide throughout 2022 and 2023.

The company's CBD gummy line, CBD oil tinctures in various concentrations, topical CBD creams and balms, as well as CBD products for pets, are among the first hemp products available on the Gopuff platform.

"In the United States, consumer access to hemp wellness is still in its infancy," Jacques Tortoroli, Charlotte's Web's CEO, said. "Our mission is to make CBD broadly available, accessible – and convenient. With Gopuff, we are making access more convenient than ever with instant delivery for our consumers. So whether it's a sudden need for Charlotte's Web sleep, stress or recovery gummies, soothing CBD oils or topicals, or even calming pet chews for an overly excited canine, Gopuff can help us answer the call - in minutes."

With more than 500 locations, Gopuff delivers over 4,000 products - cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks and more - to customers in about 30 minutes.

Related News

Price Action

Charlotte's Web's shares traded 12.5% higher at $0.45 per share at the time of writing on Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Thought Catalog on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: deliveryGoPuffJacques TortorolimarijuanaCannabisNewsPenny StocksEntrepreneurshipRetail SalesMarketsGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.