Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network.

Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at mainstream retail stores licensed to sell alcohol including grocery and specialty retailers.

"This exciting relationship is another step in delivering on our promise to shift our model to key multi-state distributor relationships in new industry verticals," stated Jacques Tortoroli, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Southern Glazer's large-scale distribution within food and beverage, specialty beer, wine and spirits retail, hospitality and big box retail addresses consumer demand for wellness options in this category. I look forward to working closely to grow our respective businesses."

Kariff Rhooms, vice president, new ventures, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, stated: "We've continued to build on our expertise in CBD by providing our suppliers and customers with a trusted distribution experience that enables us to grow this category. Adding Charlotte's Web enables us to bring an expanded portfolio of innovative products to our retail customers and continue to grow the exciting CBD category."

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

