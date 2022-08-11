Charlotte's Web Unveils Sports Product Line Undergoing NSF's Certification

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB plans to unveil a product line catering to the sports vertical. The products are currently undergoing the NSF for Sport certification process with NSF, a third-party organization that manufacturers, regulators, and consumers look to for the development of public health standards and certification marks that help protect the world's food, water, consumer products, and environment.
The initial product from the new Charlotte's Web sports line is planned for launch later this year pending NSF Certified for Sport with non-detectable amounts of THC. Charlotte's Web already provides THC-Free options and uses an NSF-certified manufacturing facility. The final NSF Certified for Sport product certification process is underway.
Each product in the Charlotte's Web Sports portfolio pipeline will undergo NSF's certification for sport to meet the content quality, transparency and safety requirements of many leagues, teams, and players. NSF Certified for Sport products must have less than 9mcg of THC per serving. With the majority of Charlotte's Web's current product portfolio containing full-spectrum products, the broad-spectrum sports portfolio will target a different consumer segment than most of its current product lines.
Charlotte's Web NSF Certified for Sport THC-Free products will include tinctures, topicals, gummies, and more. The first product planned for launch is an NSF certified tincture and gummy followed by a robust sport portfolio planned for release in the front half of 2023.
Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash
