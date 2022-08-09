Charlotte's Web Q2 Revenue Decreases 21% YoY, Here Are The Details

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing net revenue was $18.9 million, a decrease of 21.8% versus $24.2 million in Q2 2021.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Gross profit was $9.3 million, or 49.4% of revenue versus $15.8 million and 65.5% of revenue respectively in Q2 2021.
-
Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.1 million in Q2 2021.
-
The net loss for the quarter was $7.9 million, or ($0.05) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or ($0.04) per share on a basic and diluted basis in Q2-2021.
-
The company's cash and working capital as at June 30, 2022, were $14.8 million and $64.6 million, respectively, compared to $19.5 million and $75.6 million as at December 31, 2021.
Jacques Tortoroli, CEO stated, "While we are disappointed with the second quarter revenue, we achieved significant distribution and customer wins consistent with our growth priorities to expand our coverage in existing channels and enter new verticals. Charlotte's Web products are now available for employer wellness programs through our recent partnership with SBM Ltd.; and in significantly more pharmacies through a new national distributor, giving us increased availability in the industry's largest channel after e-commerce. These new business wins did not contribute to our second quarter performance but will increasingly contribute to growth opportunities moving forward. At the same time, we continued building our international footprint by entering a distribution agreement with a strategic partner for Greater China."
Recent Changes
Thomas Lardieri, former senior vice president of finance at ViacomCBS, Inc., will be appointed to Charlotte's Web board of directors, effective August 10, 2022. Lardieri will serve as the audit committee chairperson and on the corporate governance committee. He replaces outgoing director, Tim Saunders, who has resigned from his position on the board of directors, effective August 10, 2022, to enter retirement and spend more time with family.
Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash
Related News
FDA Impact On CBD Market: With Federal Regulation, CBD Sales Would Hit $11B By 2027, Without It? $4.5B Less
Charlotte's Web Enters Employee Health Benefits Channel In Partnership With SBM
Charlotte's Web Full Spectrum 'Original Formula' CBD Validated In UK Food Standards Agency Novel Foods Evaluation Process
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.