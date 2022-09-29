Cresco Labs' Sunnyside Schaumburg Cannabis Dispensary Workers Join Teamsters Local 777

Workers at the Cresco Labs’CRLBF Sunnyside Dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois have voted to join Teamsters Local 777. The facility is the first Sunnyside location to affiliate with the Teamsters union.

"This is the third cannabis election we have won in the town of Schaumburg alone," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 president. "We have momentum on our side in this industry, and it's an honor to officially represent the passionate, visionary, dedicated group of people at this dispensary."

Glimco Got That Right

Unions are gaining momentum in the cannabis industry as the number of dispensaries joining either the Teamsters or the United Food and Commercial Workers continues to grow.

Throughout September workers at the Trulieve TCNNF North Shore medical cannabis dispensary voted to join UFCW Local 1776. In August, dispensaries Lume Cannabis in Monroe, Ascend Wellness AAWH in Boston and Verano's VRNOF Zen Leaf in the neighborhood of Pilsen all became unionized. And this list covers just the last two months.

"This is an industry with a lot of money being made in a very short period of time, but no matter how many players there are in this industry, we have the same goal at all of them," said Peter Finn, Teamsters food processing division director. "Turn these jobs into prosperous, middle-class careers with a strong Teamster contract."

Kelly Wargo, a wellness advisor at the Sunnyside Schaumburg dispensary heartily agrees.

"We deserve to have a voice. It's time to re-establish our human rights in the workplace. With over 100 years of actions that speak louder than words, I trust no one more than the Teamsters to have our backs during this process," Wargo said.

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters