Employees From The Largest Cannabis Operator In Michigan Vote To Unionize With UFCW

In March, workers at Authentic 231, a cannabis store in Manistee, Michigan, unionized with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), becoming the first marijuana retailer to unionize in Michigan.

On Monday, local media reported the UFCW Local 876 announced that another Michigan-based cannabis company location became unionized, this time in Monroe.

Lume Cannabis Co. is the largest single-state adult-use operator in the nation. The Monroe Lume shop started a unionizing campaign in July and came to a vote on Aug. 26. at the National Labor Relations Board.

"We are very pleased to announce the newest addition to the UFCW 876 family," UFCW 876 President Dan Pedersen said in a statement. "Congratulations to the Monroe Lume workers who voted to organize. These workers stood together because they know that having a union contract is the way to create a sustainable future as a cannabis worker."

"Unions built Southeast Michigan and we're honored to be the newest part of the rebuilding effort," said Michael, a cannabis worker at Lume's Monroe location. "A unionized Lume means better working conditions for employees, better relationships between the store and corporate management, and an improved experience for cannabis enthusiasts."

