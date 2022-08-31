ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Employees From The Largest Cannabis Operator In Michigan Vote To Unionize With UFCW

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 5:16 PM | 1 min read
Employees From The Largest Cannabis Operator In Michigan Vote To Unionize With UFCW

In March, workers at Authentic 231, a cannabis store in Manistee, Michigan, unionized with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), becoming the first marijuana retailer to unionize in Michigan.

On Monday, local media reported the UFCW Local 876 announced that another Michigan-based cannabis company location became unionized, this time in Monroe.

Lume Cannabis Co. is the largest single-state adult-use operator in the nation. The Monroe Lume shop started a unionizing campaign in July and came to a vote on Aug. 26. at the National Labor Relations Board.

"We are very pleased to announce the newest addition to the UFCW 876 family," UFCW 876 President Dan Pedersen said in a statement. "Congratulations to the Monroe Lume workers who voted to organize. These workers stood together because they know that having a union contract is the way to create a sustainable future as a cannabis worker."

"Unions built Southeast Michigan and we're honored to be the newest part of the rebuilding effort," said Michael, a cannabis worker at Lume's Monroe location. "A unionized Lume means better working conditions for employees, better relationships between the store and corporate management, and an improved experience for cannabis enthusiasts."

Image via UFCW Local 876. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: cannabis unionDan PedersenLume Cannabis Co.UFCWCannabisNewsPoliticsLegalMarketsGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.