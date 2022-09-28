Former Mexican President Wants Marijuana Legalized, Bad Lab Results In Vegas, Weed 'Gifting' In DC

Vicente Fox, Former Mexican President Wants Cannabis Legalized

Former president of Mexico Vicente Fox is once again calling for the legalization and regulation of recreational cannabis, reported Mexico News Daily.

Fox, who partially owns chain stores selling CBD products, stressed that legalization would curtail drug cartel activity by creating opportunities for ordinary Mexicans.

“Legalizing and regulating this industry will take a lot of revenue away from cartels,” he told El Economista, adding that the money would then end up in the hands of marijuana cultivators.

“In that way, we can convert an illegal industry into an authorized industry, an industry that generates opportunities for Mexicans,” Fox added.

Cannabis has been prohibited in Mexico for decades. In 2018, Mexico’s Supreme Court struck down the prohibition, at least as it applies to personal use. The ruling was general and did not specifically create a framework for legalization involving possession and cultivation limits or a regulated industry.

D.C. Voters Vehemently Oppose Weed Gifting Inspections

A new survey showed that more than two-thirds of Washington, D.C. voters want marijuana legalized while at the same time they are firmly against the crackdown on the cannabis “gifting” market, reported Marijuana Moment.

The new poll is a result of a collaboration between the I-71 Committee and Research & Strategies.

Terrence White, chairman of the I-71 Committee, said that it is “abundantly clear District voters do not want D.C. Councilmembers to act and punish our stores,” adding that the “punishment will only cause more problems.”

Earlier this month, D.C. officials postponed previously announced inspections of the District's cannabis stores. Inspections involved a Joint Cannabis Task Force from the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration that had planned to start inspections following a 30-day grace period.

It also revealed that 76% of those asked would like to see the District reforming “current laws to create a more regulated market” that allows sales.

In addition, only 19% said local government should “shut down the gift economy marijuana market.”

Nevada Testing Lab Faces Disciplinary Measures After THC Manipulation Accusations

A Las Vegas facility could face disciplinary action, including being deprived of a business license and the right to operate in the industry for a decade, after state regulators refused a motion from the company seeking to dismiss the action.

The Cannabis Compliance Board On Tuesday rejected Lettucetest LLC’s mission for dismissal in a unanimous vote. The move follows a complaint from the regulatory body filed in 2011. State inspectors identified several violations during a visit to the facility, formerly known as Cannex Nevada LLC, the complaint said.

More specifically, the company knowingly passed that were samples tainted by microbial contaminants and falsely inflated THC levels increasing the product’s value.

“Rather than protecting consumers through accurate and honest testing, Cannex implemented testing processes that were designed to protect the monetary assets of their clients without regard for consumer safety,” the board’s complaint said earlier.

Photo: Courtesy of succo, mrkukuruznik5 by Pixabay