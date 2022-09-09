New Jersey Sees Substantial Drop In Arrests For Small-Time Marijuana Dealing Following Rec Use Legalization

Recreational marijuana sales went into effect in New Jersey in April 2021. Over a year later, marijuana arrests for selling small amounts has drastically declined - from 2,117 to 34 - reported Politico, citing data obtained from the state Judiciary.

The same data revealed that the number of arrests for possession between one ounce and five pounds – which is more than permitted under the state law - dropped to 556 from 1,492.

People caught selling less than an ounce of marijuana are issued a written warning, while those repeating the offense could face a fourth-degree crime.

D.C. Postpones Inspections Of Cannabis Gifting Stores

Washington D.C. officials will stop inspecting the city’s cannabis stores this week, reported the DCist.

Inspections, announced last month, involved a Joint Cannabis Task Force from the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration that had planned to start inspections following a 30-day grace period.

Even though recreational marijuana use has been legal in the state since 2014, the sale of cannabis is still technically illegal due to a congressional ban, which led businesses to practice “gifting” weed in exchange for purchasing an overpriced item or service.

Campaign To Legalize Marijuana In Maryland Kicks Off

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL, is backing a campaign to legalize adult-use cannabis in Maryland, which kicked off on Thursday, reported the Washington Post.

The measure, which will go before voters on the November ballot, seeks to allow adults to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis. The cultivation of two marijuana plants would also be legal, starting July 1, 2023. However, the sale of cannabis would be considered a crime.

“Legalizing cannabis would stimulate Maryland’s economy and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs while allowing Maryland residents to benefit from vital investments in education, public health, and public safety funded by cannabis taxes,” said Eugene Monroe, the initiative’s chairman and former offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens.

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay