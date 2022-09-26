Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis In Florida Through Exclusive Partnership With Wiz Khalifa

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL is launching Khalifa Kush medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations on October 1st. This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa in Florida. Patients can visit any Trulieve location in Florida on October 1 for a chance to receive Khalifa Kush swag and prizes.

To celebrate the product launch, Wiz Khalifa will personally meet with Trulieve patients at three South Florida dispensaries on Saturday, October 1:

1:00 p.m. at Coral Springs – 10404 W Atlantic Blvd.

2:30 p.m. at Hollywood – 2908 Hollywood Blvd.

4:00 p.m. at North Miami Beach – 15100 Biscayne Blvd.

"I've always been driven to create art and products that change people's perceptions or offer different experiences, so to me Khalifa Kush is a big part of that," stated Wiz Khalifa. "Trulieve is the perfect partner for us because of its commitment to providing the highest quality products and best possible patient experiences."

Each of the three event locations will provide patients with unique shopping experiences that range from branded merchandise, live DJs and other experiences, as well as limited meet-and-greet opportunities with Wiz Khalifa. A select number of lucky patients at the three locations that Khalifa visits will receive coveted tickets to the Khalifa Kush after party from the artist himself.

"Trulieve is honored to have the iconic Wiz Khalifa as an exclusive partner in Florida to curate and promote his unique product line," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As an artist, he has such a strong vision of how he wants to express himself. Together, we've created a line of products that offer best-in-class cannabis to Florida patients and represent the passion and creativity that Wiz Khalifa is known for."

The Khalifa Kush product line will expand to all statewide locations in the coming months. Khalifa Kush products are also available in Trulieve owned and operated locations in Arizona.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, online ordering, and in-store pickup. The company’s portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

