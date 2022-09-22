Trulieve Receives Georgia Cannabis Production License

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL announced the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission awarded Trulieve GA, Inc. with a class 1 production license. Trulieve patients in Georgia will be able to choose from a variety of low-THC oil products in both oral and topical forms in the near future.

"Trulieve is thrilled to receive a Georgia cannabis production license and we appreciate the commission's diligence throughout the selection process," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to educating the Georgia market on the numerous health and wellness benefits of cannabis, as well as providing patients statewide access to the medical cannabis they have been seeking."

Trulieve will have an initial allocation of five medical cannabis dispensaries in Georgia and will seek to open additional dispensaries in the state as the patient population grows. Trulieve is building an indoor cultivation facility in Adel, Ga., to produce low-THC oil products. The Adel site will also house a processing facility as part of the company's vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model.

"The Georgia team is hard at work to begin operations as soon as possible to ensure those in need have access to Trulieve's line of products," stated Lisa Pinkney, president of Trulieve Georgia. "We're also excited to share that Trulieve's operation and its ancillary business partners are projected to create a wide range of jobs in the state as the business grows."

Trulieve is committed to investing in the communities where it operates, and its supplier diversity program will provide opportunities for diverse businesses in Adel and throughout Georgia both during construction and after operations begin.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

