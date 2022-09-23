Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week

FOUR20 Opens Store In Ontario

FOUR20 is opening its first Ontario location with a retail shop based in Kitchener.

The Toronto-based company has also built an education platform for its employees that will be implemented in all new locations. The platform includes education on the latest product innovations and critical cannabis knowledge to ensure customers receive the best shopping experience in-store.

"With the company seeing exponential growth in Alberta since its inception, the FOUR20 team has been looking forward to expanding into a new province, and we are very excited for Kitchener to be the first location we open in Ontario," Amber Craig, the company's chief merchandising officer said. "Our goal is to continue investing in our customers, providing transparency, education, accessibility, and inclusivity within cannabis through a best in-store experience."

Trulieve Relocates Edgewater Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF has relocated its medical dispensary to Edgewater, Florida. The new store is located at 2102 S Ridgewood Ave., and it kicked off cannabis sales on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

"Trulieve is excited to open our newly relocated dispensary in Edgewater that offers a larger showroom with more amenities," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO, said. "Our company is driven by a commitment to provide tailored, high-quality care and exceptional customer experiences and this new location will help us reach those goals."

Trulieve patients can choose from the selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams and vaporizers, to name a few.

Insa Opens First MMJ Dispensary In Florida

Insa, Inc., an independent, Massachusetts-based medical and adult-use cannabis company is opening its first medical cannabis dispensary in Tampa, Florida.

The new store is the first of ten planned MMJ retail store experiences in 2022. Located at 5115 S Dale Mabry Highway will host a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8.

"Insa puts customer service first by focusing on in-store education and by creating a retail experience that is easy to navigate for patients with all levels of cannabis experience," Sara Sullivan, director of retail development & experience, said. "At Insa, we are reconfiguring how cannabis patients shop at retail to make it an easy, informative, and customized experience. We have invested in a unique and welcoming design to give patients the opportunity to learn, explore and get the products they need every time they step into an Insa location."

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Shutterstock